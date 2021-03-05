The Tbaytel Major League of Curling season is officially over for 2020-2021.
The league executive of Bryan Burgess, Mike McCarville, Trevor Bonot and John Cameron met Wednesday night and voted to end the season due to ongoing lockdowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The only option to resume play was at the Fort William Curling Club and with the continuing high number of COVID cases in Thunder Bay, it did not seem feasible or practical to resume play.
“The willingness of the 14 teams to get back on the ice after being idle for close to three months was also a consideration,” said Burgess.
Added McCarville: “We already had teams playing with spares before Christmas because some players in the league were uncomfortable committing to play.”
The board thanked all those involved for their patience.
“The Tbaytel Major League is very appreciative of the support of the league and team sponsors this year especially in these trying times for all businesses,” said Cameron, noting the backing of a title sponsor is invaluable. “Tbaytel has been the league title sponsor for close to 10 years with the major league only having three title sponsors in its 45 years with Labatt and Coca Cola the other two.”
“The league would also like to thank the two host clubs this year — the Port Arthur Curling Club and the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club for putting in the measures and protocols that allowed us to play 13 draws before Christmas,” said Bonot.
FINAL STANDINGS AND PAYOUTS: As for the 14 teams, the league paid out cash for games won along with an equal split of the playoff money.
The Dylan Johnston rink, the defending league champions, topped the standings with a 7-2 record.
Johnston and his teammates Brennan Ward, Oye Sem Won, Chris Briand and Kurtis Byrd split $1,200.
Bryan Burgess and his Kakabeka Falls Curling Club rink of Mike Vale, Tristan Vale and Greg Hollins finished second at 6-2, earning $1,150.
Skips Trevor Bonot and Krista McCarville were tied for third-place at 6-3 for a payout of $1,100 apiece. Frank Morissette and his crew takes home $1,050 for their 5-3 record.
Mike Desilets, Al Hackner and Ben Mikkelsen were other skips whose teams that had been battling for a top-seven finish. They tied for sixth place at 5-4 and earn $1,000.
Here is the order of finish for other skips and their winnings: Mike Pozihun (4-4), $950; Gary Weiss (4-5), $900; Jonathon Vellinga (3-5) $850; Mike McCarville (3-6), $800; Dallas Burgess (1-7), $650; and Britney Malette (0-8) $550.
The Tbaytel Major League of Curling like most sports leagues is hoping for a return normal this fall knowing the vaccine rollout will play a big part for that to happen.
The league executive is looking to expand on opportunities to allow local competitive teams to get in the games required to compete for provincial and national championships.
