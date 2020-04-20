AS A child, you dream of going to an NHL game. For some, that dream was fulfilled long ago. It is, however, a unique experience to know and care about one of the players on the ice.
I had the pleasure of watching brothers Matt and Michael Murray grow up. They are unique individuals, both with special and distinct talents and personalities. Michael is a gifted musician and composer — loquacious and interested in ancient history. Matt is the talented athlete of course, reserved and introspective. The boys mirror the personalities of their parents, Fenny and Jim.
I worked with Jim Murray at his law office from 2011 until his untimely and sudden death in January of 2018. I was close to Jim, and not close to him. I knew him as well as anyone did, but barely knew him at all. Despite his reserved nature, Jim was universally respected as a lawyer and was very popular among his colleagues. I still miss him every day.
I worked with Fenny to close down Jim’s practice in the six months after his death. Fenny remains the unsung hero of the family. No one has commented on the efforts she had to make to ensure her sons realized their respective potentials as an artist and as an athlete. Countless hours driving, waiting and watching; encouraging them and motivating them; and eventually serving as my short-term “law partner” to wind down their father’s practice and to conclude his life’s work.
It is hard to mourn the loss of your friend when you remain immersed in his legal work. The strain and impact on the family members, and on the loyal and talented staff that Jim employed, made it an extremely difficult period for everyone.
Fast forward to fall of 2018. My birthday was approaching in October. I checked the NHL schedule. The Pittsburgh Penguins were coming to Toronto on Oct. 18 — the day I turned 60.
My patient wife Julie, always agreeable to travel to a place with major shopping centres , gave the go-ahead. More importantly to me, she was willing to come to the game too. Michael Murray was handling the ticket details with his brother. But, as Fenny has discovered, just because the Penguins are playing somewhere with family present, it does not mean that the player will play that night.
Then disaster struck. Matt was injured in September. Who wants to watch Crosby and Tavares, Malkin and Marner, with no Murray?
By mid-October, Matt was practicing again. He became a day-by-day possibility. A semi-frantic telephone call to Michael for information ensued. It was looking possible, he said, but no promises.
Then the announcement came two days prior to the game: Matt Murray would make his first start back from injury against the Leafs.
The day of the game arrived. Michael, with his fiancee and future mother-in-law in tow, met us at the Scotiabank Arena. The two brothers had generously gifted me two tickets for my birthday. The face price was, frankly, absurd. It was the first time that Michael had seen Matt play in Toronto. I was excited beyond measure and, as another birthday surprise, my wife did manage to stay awake for the entire game.
It was a night to remember. Matt shut out the Leafs and avoided injury. I managed to stay in my seat and not throw anything on the ice toward any Leafs player who dared charge into the crease. I have no recollection of the final score.
The best part was to come. Players have an area cordoned off in the stands to greet family and friends at the end of the game. Michael had ensured we would have that opportunity. (Your names have to be ‘on the list,’ as Fenny once discovered to her chagrin).
When the long striding young man came up the steps, he was greeted warmly by all of us, posed for some photos and was cordial to other fans in the stands.
He looked at me, handed me something and said: “Happy birthday. This is the game puck.”
I was overwhelmed and touched beyond measure. Even better, as the Penguins were staying over in Toronto that night, he had time to go out with us.
That was the part I dreaded the most. I feared that anywhere we went would result in Matt being bothered and harassed by well-meaning and excited fans. Or worse, we might have to deal with drunken fans or hecklers. Anyway, we headed for Jack Astor’s near the arena. I watched the brothers chat excitedly together as we walked, unbothered, through the streets of downtown Toronto. I thought to myself: why can’t Jim be here to see this, to enjoy this.
I certainly enjoyed it for him. We had a wonderful 90 minutes of time together at Jack Astor’s. Not one person came close to us, or said anything in our direction. It was delightful in every respect, but most importantly, because it allowed me to finally say goodbye to their father that night.
Jim Murray’s two sons are doing fine, and are confident, independent young adults. More importantly to me than his hockey success, Matt is a role model to young fans, demonstrating patience and kindness whenever I have witnessed any fan interaction.
I have a significant amount of Matt Murray memorabilia in my sports collection, most of which is likely to make its way to the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame eventually. The family has always been very generous and kind to me in sharing mementos and artifacts from his junior days in Sault Ste. Marie to his professional time in Pittsburgh.
Nothing I have received, or will receive in the future, will ever mean more than the game puck from that night. It comes from the only game that I will likely ever watch Matt play live and in person. Because no other game could ever top that one.
My next ambition: to see Michael Murray perform live with his band.
I said to Matt amidst the din at Jack Astor’s that night: “Your father would have been so proud of you tonight. I wish he’d been here.” He looked at me with a smile on his face and said “He was.”
Yes he was.
———
(Kevin Cleghorn is a Thunder Bay-based lawyer and sports enthusiast. He has covered several Grey Cups for The Chronicle-Journal. This story originally published on April 18, 2020)
