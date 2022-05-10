Baseball Canada and USA Baseball announced Monday plans for a five-
game Women’s Baseball Friendship Series set to take place from July
28-Aug. 1 in Thunder Bay.
The series will mark the first time that both nations have played in
international competition since the COPABE Women’s Pan-American
Championships in 2019.
“We’re fortunate to partner with the Thunder Bay International
Baseball Association and USA Baseball to put this event together,”
said Baseball Canada CEO Jason Dickson in a news release. “Fans in
Thunder Bay can expect a highly-entertaining series between two
nations that always compete hard against one another.
“The chance to represent your country on home soil is a special
opportunity that we’re excited to provide our athletes later this year.”
USA Baseball assistant director of baseball operations Ann Claire
Roberson echoed Dickson’s enthusiasm.
“We are thrilled to continue our strong relationship with Canada
through an international friendship series this summer,” said
Roberson in a news release. “Our two programs have a storied history
of respect, camaraderie and outstanding competition and we cannot
wait to add another chapter to that in 2022.
“We are looking forward to an incredible experience for our athletes
in Thunder Bay and representing the U.S. on international soil once
again.”
Thunder Bay has a rich history of hosting international baseball
events including the 2010 and 2017 WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cups
along with the Warm Up to the Worlds U-18 series in 2008.
“Building from the U-18 Baseball World Cups in 2010 and 2017, the
Thunder Bay International Baseball Association is thrilled to host
the Canadian and American Women’s National Teams to Thunder Bay,”
said Thunder Bay International Baseball Association vice-president
Nick Melchiorre in a news release.
“We are excited to showcase some of the best women’s baseball players
in the world to our community and make their experience in Thunder
Bay a memorable one.”
Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro feels the series will be a big boost for
the city.
“We are excited to welcome the Canadian and American Women’s National
Teams to Thunder Bay this summer,” said Mauro in a news release.
“Thunder Bay has a passion for baseball and the Canada/U.S.
Friendship Series promises to be an exciting event. We look forward
to continuing our tradition of hosting high level baseball events.”
A schedule for the five-game series and additional event detail will
be announced at a later date.
