Thunder Bay’s Brett Shewchuk watches his fairway shot on hole No. 7 at Whitewater Golf Course during the final round of the Teleco district amateur men’s golf championship on Monday.

 Gary Moskalyk/Special to The Chronicle-Journal

Brett Shewchuk put a bow on his 2020 Teleco District Amateur victory.

With birdies in short supply during the final round Monday, Shewchuk shot an eagle-3 on the 18th hole at Whitewater to finish with a 74 (211 total) to win the Thunder Bay crown.

Shewchuk, who last won this tournament in 2015, carded rounds of 70 and 67 at Chapples and Strathcona, respectively, earlier in the weekend.

Entering play Monday with a five-stroke lead over Nathanael Moulson and six over Jeremy Kirk, Shewchuk promptly double-bogeyed the first hole at Whitewater.

“It almost makes you more nervous having a lead like that. You kind of think about everything a little bit more,” said Shewchuk, who finally smiled when Moulson congratulated him on the 18th green.

“It’s like, you don’t want to leave it there because you might make double (bogey) or something like that. I don’t know if it makes it easier, that’s for sure.

“I was nervous today, absolutely,” Shewchuk continued. “(Hole) 12 was a battle, one was a battle. Snapped hooked my first tee shot into the woods to start the day.”

Two-time defending champion Colin Sobey made the turn at minus-one. His final round total of 73 left him seven shots off the pace. Sobey’s one-over 73 was the best round of the day.

The 16th hole offered a challenge as well for Shewchuk. Looking at a four-footer for birdie, the multiple time Strathcona Invitational champion sailed it wide by about the same margin, missed the comebacker, and settled for a bogey.

“The greens were very, very fast I thought. I actually putted well,” said Shewchuk. “My reads were pretty good, today. But they were quick. I ran a lot of putts by the hole, that’s for sure.

“Feels great. It was a great battle today,” he added. “All three of us sort of played well. It felt close all day, grinding in the wind out there. Hats off to them playing well, too. Feels great to win, though.”

Blustery, cool conditions greeted the field this morning and into the afternoon.

“(Monday) was obviously tough with the wind. It was hard to get the ball close,” said Kirk, who swapped out his toque for a baseball cap on the back nine. “Brett made some very big putts. He putted great and he deserves every bit of it because he played so well (Shewchuk) had a shaky start but he got it right back with an easy birdie on the second hole. He opened the door and he closed it right away.”

Kirk shot a 75 to finish with 218 over three days — good for a tie with Sobey for second place.

Moulson concurred. A double bogey on the final hole gave him a 77 on the day, 219 and fourth-place overall.

“Tough conditions, especially early in the day. Very windy. All three of us struggled back and forth,” he said.

Moulson started the district amateur in the second flight, but ended up with Shewchuk and Kirk in the final trio.

“Brett played really solid the whole day. To eagle the last hole he really closed it out,” Moulson said. “I’m happy the way I played. Tough finish, but other than that it was a great day. . . It came down to Brett sinking a whole bunch of 15-footers — made a big difference.”

Results Monday after the final round of the Teleco District Men’s Amateur championship at Whitewater Golf Course (Round 1 was held at Chapples; Round 2 at Strathcona):

First flight

Brett Shewchuk 70-67-74 - 211

Jeremy Kirk 71-72-75 - 218

Colin Sobey 72-73-73 - 218

Peter Lovis 72-73-80 - 225

Jeff Hunter 72-74-81 -227

Barry Caland 71-75-82 -228

Casey Niemi 70-79-83 -232

Ryan Pietila 76-70-87 -233

Kevin Jackson 78-77-81 - 236

Michael Throm 75-78-85 - 238

Second flight

Nathanael Moulson 70-72-77 - 219

Jack Moro 74-74-76 - 224

Conor Carr 77-74-81 - 232

Scott Glomba 74-77-83 - 234

Nicholas Throm 76-80-79 - 235

Matt Glomba 76-77-82 - 235

Max Vaclav 76-78-83 - 237

Robbie Campbell 81-73-88 - 242

Albert Drake 79-82-84 - 245

Third flight

Dallas Burgess 72-73-86 - 231

Hank Wilke 73-74-86 - 233

Frank Conci 75-73-90 238

Jordan Sinclair 79-77-87 - 243

Jake O’Neill 81-79-84 - 244

Ed Olsen 78-79-90 - 247

Spencer Bodnar 77-86-84 - 247

Nathan Lepore 81-82-85 - 248

Clint Galon 81-86-87 - 254

Brad Lowndes 80-78-97 - 255

Fourth flight

Nathan Mercier 80-74-82 - 236

John Shaw 78-76-83 - 237

Bryan Burgess 77-78-83 - 238

Trevor Clifford 74-84-87 - 245

Trevor Deleo 80-78-90 - 248

Mike Satten 78-79-92 - 249

Brett Otway 80-81-88 - 249

Michael Stansell 77-86-90 - 253

Tony DiPaolo 82-87-91 - 260

Austin Adduono 90-WD-WD - WD

Fifth flight

Bruce Dafoe 83-80-82 - 245

Ash Nate 85-79-89 - 253

Paul Mitchell 80-84-91 - 255

Rob Burgess 81-83-91 - 255

Danny Kukko 87-85-84 - 256

David Van Dyk 82-82-96 - 260

Justin Forester 87-85-90 - 262

Andy Karanasos 81-90-92 - 263

Decio Lopes 85-84-95 - 264

Sixth flight

Dennis Umakoshi 81-84-92 - 257

Kevin Campbell 79-86-104 - 269

Tony Stokaluk 90-84-99 - 273

Pat Galloway 86-92-99 - 277

James William Xiang McDonagh 90-91-99 - 280

Kurtis McCallum 87-93-105 - 285

Daniel Niemi 95-97-97 - 289

Mitchell Spence 95-102-100 - 297

