Brett Shewchuk put a bow on his 2020 Teleco District Amateur victory.
With birdies in short supply during the final round Monday, Shewchuk shot an eagle-3 on the 18th hole at Whitewater to finish with a 74 (211 total) to win the Thunder Bay crown.
Shewchuk, who last won this tournament in 2015, carded rounds of 70 and 67 at Chapples and Strathcona, respectively, earlier in the weekend.
Entering play Monday with a five-stroke lead over Nathanael Moulson and six over Jeremy Kirk, Shewchuk promptly double-bogeyed the first hole at Whitewater.
“It almost makes you more nervous having a lead like that. You kind of think about everything a little bit more,” said Shewchuk, who finally smiled when Moulson congratulated him on the 18th green.
“It’s like, you don’t want to leave it there because you might make double (bogey) or something like that. I don’t know if it makes it easier, that’s for sure.
“I was nervous today, absolutely,” Shewchuk continued. “(Hole) 12 was a battle, one was a battle. Snapped hooked my first tee shot into the woods to start the day.”
Two-time defending champion Colin Sobey made the turn at minus-one. His final round total of 73 left him seven shots off the pace. Sobey’s one-over 73 was the best round of the day.
The 16th hole offered a challenge as well for Shewchuk. Looking at a four-footer for birdie, the multiple time Strathcona Invitational champion sailed it wide by about the same margin, missed the comebacker, and settled for a bogey.
“The greens were very, very fast I thought. I actually putted well,” said Shewchuk. “My reads were pretty good, today. But they were quick. I ran a lot of putts by the hole, that’s for sure.
“Feels great. It was a great battle today,” he added. “All three of us sort of played well. It felt close all day, grinding in the wind out there. Hats off to them playing well, too. Feels great to win, though.”
Blustery, cool conditions greeted the field this morning and into the afternoon.
“(Monday) was obviously tough with the wind. It was hard to get the ball close,” said Kirk, who swapped out his toque for a baseball cap on the back nine. “Brett made some very big putts. He putted great and he deserves every bit of it because he played so well (Shewchuk) had a shaky start but he got it right back with an easy birdie on the second hole. He opened the door and he closed it right away.”
Kirk shot a 75 to finish with 218 over three days — good for a tie with Sobey for second place.
Moulson concurred. A double bogey on the final hole gave him a 77 on the day, 219 and fourth-place overall.
“Tough conditions, especially early in the day. Very windy. All three of us struggled back and forth,” he said.
Moulson started the district amateur in the second flight, but ended up with Shewchuk and Kirk in the final trio.
“Brett played really solid the whole day. To eagle the last hole he really closed it out,” Moulson said. “I’m happy the way I played. Tough finish, but other than that it was a great day. . . It came down to Brett sinking a whole bunch of 15-footers — made a big difference.”
Results Monday after the final round of the Teleco District Men’s Amateur championship at Whitewater Golf Course (Round 1 was held at Chapples; Round 2 at Strathcona):
First flight
Brett Shewchuk 70-67-74 - 211
Jeremy Kirk 71-72-75 - 218
Colin Sobey 72-73-73 - 218
Peter Lovis 72-73-80 - 225
Jeff Hunter 72-74-81 -227
Barry Caland 71-75-82 -228
Casey Niemi 70-79-83 -232
Ryan Pietila 76-70-87 -233
Kevin Jackson 78-77-81 - 236
Michael Throm 75-78-85 - 238
Second flight
Nathanael Moulson 70-72-77 - 219
Jack Moro 74-74-76 - 224
Conor Carr 77-74-81 - 232
Scott Glomba 74-77-83 - 234
Nicholas Throm 76-80-79 - 235
Matt Glomba 76-77-82 - 235
Max Vaclav 76-78-83 - 237
Robbie Campbell 81-73-88 - 242
Albert Drake 79-82-84 - 245
Third flight
Dallas Burgess 72-73-86 - 231
Hank Wilke 73-74-86 - 233
Frank Conci 75-73-90 238
Jordan Sinclair 79-77-87 - 243
Jake O’Neill 81-79-84 - 244
Ed Olsen 78-79-90 - 247
Spencer Bodnar 77-86-84 - 247
Nathan Lepore 81-82-85 - 248
Clint Galon 81-86-87 - 254
Brad Lowndes 80-78-97 - 255
Fourth flight
Nathan Mercier 80-74-82 - 236
John Shaw 78-76-83 - 237
Bryan Burgess 77-78-83 - 238
Trevor Clifford 74-84-87 - 245
Trevor Deleo 80-78-90 - 248
Mike Satten 78-79-92 - 249
Brett Otway 80-81-88 - 249
Michael Stansell 77-86-90 - 253
Tony DiPaolo 82-87-91 - 260
Austin Adduono 90-WD-WD - WD
Fifth flight
Bruce Dafoe 83-80-82 - 245
Ash Nate 85-79-89 - 253
Paul Mitchell 80-84-91 - 255
Rob Burgess 81-83-91 - 255
Danny Kukko 87-85-84 - 256
David Van Dyk 82-82-96 - 260
Justin Forester 87-85-90 - 262
Andy Karanasos 81-90-92 - 263
Decio Lopes 85-84-95 - 264
Sixth flight
Dennis Umakoshi 81-84-92 - 257
Kevin Campbell 79-86-104 - 269
Tony Stokaluk 90-84-99 - 273
Pat Galloway 86-92-99 - 277
James William Xiang McDonagh 90-91-99 - 280
Kurtis McCallum 87-93-105 - 285
Daniel Niemi 95-97-97 - 289
Mitchell Spence 95-102-100 - 297
