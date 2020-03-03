Putting up points in every game, including 16 goals, helped Cody Bruchkowski earn the SIJHL’s performer of the month for February.
The Superior International Junior Hockey League announced Sunday that the 20-year-old Thunder Bay North Stars forward had been named its Monkey Team Sports, by Northland, Performer of the Month.
Bruchkowski, who is from Cochenour, Ont., registered 16 goals and eight assists for 24 points in the 11 games he played last month. He only had two games without a goal and had six multi-goal games. Two of his goals were game winners. He leads the SIJHL with 55 goals, 90 points, 17 powerplay goals and 10 game-winning goals on the season.
Bruchkowski enters March with a 20-game point streak, having put up points in 44 of this season’s 47 games.
Also earning consideration for February performer of the month were Thief River Falls Norskies forward Tyler Johnson, Red Lake Miners forward Spencer Milne, Wisconsin Lumberjacks forward Dalton Garcia, Dryden GM Ice Dogs forward Nolan Marshall and Fort Frances Lakers forward Kyle Uzelman.
On Monday, the SIJHL named announced Thief River Falls Norskies goaltender Caleb Sauer as last week’s Play It Again Sports Player of the Week.
In two starts, the 20-year-old netminder from Waupun, Wis., made 57 saves as he put up a pair of shutout wins.
Sauer has 10 wins for the season and is tied for the SIJHL shutout lead with three.
Also earning consideration for player of the week honours were Thunder Bay North Stars forward Joel Willan, Red Lake Miners forward Spencer Milne, Wisconsin Lumberjacks forward Nicholas Solema, Dryden GM Ice Dogs forward Nolan Marshall and Fort Frances Lakers defenceman Jaden Wake.
