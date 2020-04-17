It’s graduation season in the SIJHL as players begin to sign on to play with colleges next season.
The Superior International Junior Hockey League announced on Wednesday that a pair of its top netminders have committed to college programs. That was followed up Thursday with news that three members of the Wisconsin Lumberjacks will be joining NCAA teams.
SIJHL Top Goaltender Award honouree Zach Willms of the Red Lake Miners will be off to Fredonia State where the Blue Devils men’s hockey program compete out of the State University of New York Athletic Conference.
Dryden GM Ice Dogs goalkeeper Jacob Anthony is heading to Selkirk College in Castlegar, B.C., to suit up for the Saints, who are members of the British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League.
The trio of NCAA-bound Wisconsin Lumberjacks will play Division III hockey next season.
Goaltender Matt Fitzgerald will be heading to Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., to join the Cobbers program, who compete out of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Meanwhile, defenceman Cam Birkeland and forward Parker Brakebill are both heading to Fredonia State to compete in the State University of New York Athletic Conference, which the Blue Devils are members of.
———
