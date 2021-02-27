With the 2020-21 Superior International Junior Hockey League season hanging by a thin thread, the Thunder Bay North Stars and Kam River Fighting Walleye are in wait-and-see mode.
The Lakehead Junior Hockey League and local minor hockey loops have already closed shop, and COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay have remained high, forcing yet another regional lockdown starting Monday.
Neither the North Stars or Walleye have hit the ice since before Christmas and couldn’t even if they wanted to. Practices are limited to 10 players — no players shooting on the goalies.
“In my view it’s going to be really hard to get the season in at this point,” North Stars coach Rob DeGagne said earlier this week.
“We’re sort of re-setting. We’re not planning on playing again this year, we’re planning on playing next fall. . . . Officially maybe we (the SIJHL) haven’t mentioned anything but I think what’s happened (Feb. 25 was) the trade deadline. After that there is a freeze on trades until next year. I think the league is waiting until we have our final rosters in.”
Kam River head coach Matt Valley stressed a certain discomfort about discussing league matters, but offered his insights while deferring to the SIJHL final decision.
“We’re in a pause. We had a pretty solid plan as far the league was concerned and the health unit was concerned. Unfortunately the lockdown hindered that. We did our best to keep our guys engaged in following the rules. . . . It just got to be too much. We had to send our guys home.
“We’ve got players from London, Ontario to Kelowna, B.C. We had to send some guys home,” Valley added. “We did that hesitantly. We’re still holding on hoping for the potential of a season.”
The North Stars have eight graduating players (born 2000) leaving after this year. Goaltender Seth McKay, defenceman Austin Hall, and two lines worth of forwards — Austin and Ryley Cardinal, Michael Vecchio, Jacob Anttonen, Jett Leishmann and Leeam Tivers — are set to leave the junior ranks.
Kam River is losing forwards Robert Tyska and Talon Thomas, and defenceman Kyle Swerhun, Jace Pitawanakwat and Talon Thomas.
Valley said various high level colleges have expressed interested in his departing players despite the abbreviated season, and DeGagne mentioned the Lakehead Thunderwolves as a possible home for some of his North Stars.
“I feel bad for the older kids. They missed a whole year,” said DeGagne.
“They missed all of last year’s playoffs, too. They missed two playoff series. It’s hard for them, they have to do more work now to move on colleges or universities. We’re at a disadvantage. A lot of the American leagues never stopped. A lot of those American kids are going to get spots but a lot of these Canadian kids are not going to get the opportunity to move on.”
All Valley can do is help his graduating seniors as best he could.
“(Tyska and Swerhun) have college interest from the (U.S.),” he said. “(Halcrow, Pitawanakwat and Thomas) all received multiple offers from ECHA schools and some NCAA III schools. Every guy we had got some college interest which I’m pretty proud of. . . .They’re going to have a couple of options on their table.”
The roster building continues apace for both squads.
“We’re waiting, but that doesn’t mean we’re not working,” said Valley. “We always have an iron in the fire somewhere. That’s kind of the beauty of the way (Walleye general manager) Kevin (McCallum) runs things. . . . We’re staying relevant all the time trying to improve our roster. I know Leishmann and Anttonen (North Stars) were getting some offers too, and there’s a few others trying out for LU.”
Added DeGagne: “We’re looking forward to getting going again. It looks like it’ll be fall time. Everybody will be vaccinated and safe. Get some fans back in the building and back to some normalcy.”
