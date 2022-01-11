The Superior International Junior Hockey League-leading Kam River Fighting Walleye made a series of roster moves on Monday — the Canadian junior A transaction deadline.
Kam River acquired defencemen Max McNeil and Jack Michell in separate deals. The Walleye also sent forward Keaton Mercredi to the County Grande Prairie Kings for a player development fee. Forward Tyler Ralph was also dealt to the Castlegar Rebels.
McNeil, an 18-year-old from Green Bay, Wis., starred on his state’s various rep and junior teams before starting the season in the Manitoba league. Michell is six-foot-one and 185 pounds from Saskatoon. He has seven assists in 36 games this season with Kindersley and Nipawin.
Also joining the Walleye are U.S.-born forwards Logan Gallaher and Anthony Oviedo in a trade with the La Ronge Ice Wolves made official on Sunday.
Holden Woodcroft, a forward with the Carlton Place Canadians, also signed with Kam River. The Fighting Walleye are 22-3-1 in league play and currently fourth in the national junior A rankings.
Meanwhile, the Thunder Bay North Stars signed former Ontario Hockey League defenceman Matthew Halushak over the weekend. Halushak, a six-foot-three, 200-pounder from Thunder Bay, played with the North Stars in 2018-19 and last season.
He also suited up for the Soo Greyhounds for 26 games during the 2019-20 campaign.
Last week, the North Stars dealt high-scoring defenceman Rajvir Sangha to the Trenton Golden Hawks.
The Dryden GM Ice Dogs purchased the playing rights of defenceman Tie Jacobs from the French River Rapids over the weekend.
The SIJHL season is currently paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
