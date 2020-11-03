The puck will finally drop on junior hockey in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario. However, the landscape of the Superior International Junior Hockey League will be far from what’s considered normal due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the SIJHL announced that five of the seven teams will play a preseason schedule beginning this weekend. The originally planned Nov. 14 start date for the regular season is on hold.
“While we are cleared to begin competition from a regulatory body standpoint, we still have some teams facing significant challenges with facility access and availability to host games,” league commissioner Darrin Nicholas said in a news release. “It is just not reasonable to expect a team to start their schedule on the road indefinitely.”
The preseason games will be scheduled across the region until Dec. 14.
Travel will be limited. The two Thunder Bay-based teams — the Thunder Bay North Stars and the expansion Kam River Fighting Walleye — will meet each other eight times during that stretch, starting with a Friday night date at NorWest Arena. All games are slated to be held at NorWest as the Stars’ home, the Fort William Gardens, is still closed.
The series winners between the two clubs will win the newly minted Teleco Cup for local bragging rights.
Fans will not be permitted at NorWest. The Fighting Walleye and the North Stars announced their games will be broadcast live at the Stanley Tavern, the Neebing Roadhouse and the two Boston Pizza restaurants in the city. An online pay-per-view component will also be made available for home viewing.
According to the tentative preseason schedule released Monday, the Red Lake Miners, Fort Frances Lakers and Dryden Ice Dogs will play a total of four games each. The move to start the preseason was approved by Hockey Northwestern Ontario (HNO), the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and the Northwestern Health Unit.
“It’s great to be able to shift the focus for our league back where it belongs — on the ice,” Nicholas said.
“We certainly want to thank Hockey Northwestern Ontario for their advocacy and leadership to get us to this point, and we remain unified in our commitment to a safe return to hockey.”
The SIJHL’s other two teams are based in the United States. The Wisconsin Lumberjacks and the Thief River Falls Norskies will not participate in the preseason as the U.S.-Canadian border remains closed.
Nicholas added the league will still need to adjust to the possibility of minimal or no bodychecking when the regular season does start. Last week, the Ontario government ruled junior hockey leagues should run without the body contact to slow the chances of COVID-19 spread.
“As such, this is creating a bit of uncertainty as to how our games will look,” said Nicholas, who is entering his first year as league commissioner.
“So not only will an exhibition window afford the league some much-needed time to sort through the various facility issues, but it
will also allow our players, coaches and officials to get accustomed to our in-game modifications before points start counting in the standings.”
The pandemic continues to impact the new hockey season. Players in the Thunder Bay Women’s Hockey Association and the Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association are currently working through on-ice sessions at a handful of rinks with competitive games to be announced.
Teams must limit time spent in the dressing room and must adhere to social distancing and cleanliness rules.
“There is also a sense of optimism within our group that a safe return to competition may pave the way to having restrictions further loosened provided we continue to see relatively low levels of virus activity in our region,” Nicholas stated.
Leading up to Monday’s announcement, the Fighting Walleye continued to make roster moves. Kam River paid a player development fee to Red Lake for defencemen Hunter Halcrow and Jace Pitawanakwat.The Walleye also acquired Thunder Bay’s Trenton Morriseau from the OCN Blizzard for cash considerations. Morriseau, an 18-year-old forward, played for the Thunder Bay Kings under-18 team last season.
Red Lake also set its 25-skater roster on Monday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.