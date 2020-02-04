It is a very rare moment when Canada can boast being on top of the soccer world, but thanks to Christine Sinclair the country can now claim the all-time international goal-scoring leader.
Two goals against St. Kitts/Nevis in Olympic qualifying put Sinclair at 185 international markers, surpassing former U.S. striker Abby Wambach as the leading marksmen.
Sinclair has not only rewritten the record books, she has achieved her goals in a professional manner and has become an inspiration and role model to a generation of young female players across the country.
One of whom, 18-year-old Jordyn Huitema, who gave Sinclair a much-deserved break in the second qualifier, scoring five times against Jamaica and heaps much of her early success on the influence of Sinclair’s support and leadership.
Canada completes round robin play tonight when they battle Mexico, with top spot in the pool up for grabs.
Both sides have already booked passage to the semifinals, but the loser of this encounter will face the U.S. in the final four.
The U.S. have looked comfortable with wins over Haiti, Panama and Costa Rica for a perfect 3-0 record.
Juventus back on track
After a bit of a slip in Thunder Bay Men’s Indoor Soccer League Division 1 play, league leaders Juventus got back on track with a pair of victories, including a 5-0 result over Rainbow Realty and a narrow 2-1 win over Confederation College.
The other result in the top flight saw the Thunder bay Chill blank Northwood 2-0.
In the second division, Erik Trochimchuk scored twice as the PA Big Dogs edged Roma 2-1, while TBT Engineering got by 807 Empire 1-0.
Other results saw Stride shut out the Lakehead Express under-15s 6-0 and the Lakehead Express under-17s tied 1-1 with the Chill.
Good luck this weekend to the Chill under-13 boys as they travel to Vaughan to compete in the Ontario Indoor Cup.
Round-robin play will match the local side against FC Toronto, North York and Brampton.
