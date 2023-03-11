The 2023 Nordiq Canada Ski Nationals start today at the Lappe Ski Centre. The Lakehead Superior Nordic Association (LSNA) — a race-hosting partnership between Lappe Nordic Ski Club and Big Thunder Nordic Ski Club — welcomes the best skiers in the country to race for the title of national champion.
More than 540 athletes and 150 support staff are in Thunder Bay for the week-long event. The races are also the Canadian College and University Nordic Championships (CCUNC) and Para Nordic Championships.
Saturday’s races are an interval start, free-technique (skate) race for all age categories. Athletes start one at a time at 30 second intervals and the skier with the fastest time wins.
The race order for the day is as follows: Para nordic sit men/women (5 km); Para nordic standing men (7.5 km); U18/U16 boys (7.5 km); Para nordic standing women (7.5 km); U18/U16 girls (7.5 km); Senior/U20 men (10 km); Senior/U20 women (10 km).
Races start at 8:30 am at the Lappe Ski Centre. Visit zone4.ca for athlete start times and live results. For a link to the livestream of the races and the complete race schedule visitwww.canadianskinationals2023.ca.
Athletes to watch include Edgar Sarrazin (U18 boys) from Lappe Nordic Ski Club, who is a top-10 seed and a member of Team Ontario. Max Hollmann (senior men) from Big Thunder Nordic Ski Club is the top-ranked male and recently competed at the U23 World Championships in Whistler, B.C. In the senior women’s category, keep your eye on Olivia Bouffard-Nesbitt, the top-ranked woman, Olympian, and member of Team Canada.
All events take place at the Lappe Ski Centre and it’s free.
Come watch the races and see the newly renovated, fully accessible chalet. Plus you’ll find Finnish pancakes, hot chocolate, and other goodies. Parking is limited on site and carpooling is recommended. There is a free shuttle service provided to near-by additional parking.
