A large contingency of Thunder Bay’s up-and-coming skiers raced at the Ontario Youth Championships last weekend in Timmins, Ont., on the Porcupine Ski Runners’ Trails. Skiers represented their home clubs of Kamview Jackrabbits, Big Thunder Nordic, and Lappe Nordic.
The athletes returned home looking forward to the excitement of the Ski Nationals to be held at Lappe Nordic Centre starting on Saturday. Official training day at the Ski Nationals is today.
Action begins with the interval starts and in the under-16, under-18, under-20, senior, para standing and para-nordic divisions. The opening ceremonies are set for Sunday which will be led by the local Jackrabbits skiers.
Looking back at last weekend’s OYC, the March 3 race was an interval start classic event. (Age categories are defined by year of birth.)
In the 2016 girls race, Karine McMahon won a gold medal. In the 2015 Boys race, Talon Wheeler won a bronze medal while in the 2015 girls race Bay Berglund finished fouth, and Alison Sdao finished sixth.
Yanick Cameron won the 2014 boys race, Ari Hautala finished ninth, while Kara Viehbeck finished third in the girls race. In the 2013 boys race, Klaus Berglund won a bronze medal and Jonas Hunt finished fourth.
Carter Cameron claimed a silver medal in the 2012 boys race, as Forest Wheeler took the top spot in the 2012 girls race claiming gold. She was followed by Liisa Hart in seventh, Maren McMahon in ninth, and Livia Viehbeck in 17th. Eli Hautala finished 11th in the 2011 boys race. Palmer Hunt finished fifth in the 2010 boys race followed by teammate Brock Balabuck in sixth and Griffin Abbink-Davis in 14th. In the 2010 girls Thunder Bay swept the podium, led by Britton Vander-Vegte in first, Hayden Nisula in second, Abigail Skomoroh in third, Hazel Moffat in fourth, Ella Nephin in ninth, Nemma Clark in 10th, and Ashira Levkoe-Stephens in 12th.
The 2009 boys race was won by Reid Thompson, with Cedar Clark in fourth, Sawyer Puumala in fifth, Kai Cameron in ninth, Oskar Berglund in 10th, Nigel Kingston in 11th, and Felix Doucet in 12th.
Hanna Abbink led the 2009 girls results in fifth place, followed by Klara van Duyn in ninth, Clare Sunila in 11th, and Laine Hupka in 12th, Samantha Sdao in 13th, and Daphne Vanlenthe in 14th.
The competition on March 4 saw a fast-and-furious, mass-start skate race. Once again Karin McMahon won the 2016 girls race, and Talon Wheeler took second in the 2016 boys race.
Bay Berglund moved up a spot from Saturday’s race to finish third in the 2015 girls race. Yannick Cameron claimed his second gold medal with an almost two-minute lead over the rest of the field, fellow Thunder Bay skier Ari Hautala finished ninth.
Kara Viehback also improved her results to a silver medal finish in the 2014 girls race. Jonas Hunt stepped up to a bronze medal finish, followed by teammate Klaus Berglund in fourth.
Carter Cameron fought his way to a gold medal on day two of the 2012 boys competition. In the 2012 girls race Forest Wheeler claimed her second gold medal, Liisa Hart finished ninth, Livia Viehbeck finished 10th.
Eli Hautala finished ninth in an exciting sprint to the line of the 2011 boys race. Palmer Hunt moved up to third place in the 2010 boys race, Brock Balabuck finished fifth, Griffin Abbink-Davis was 14th.
Britton Vander-Vegte narrowly bested Hayden Nisula in an extremely close race as they took first- and second-place, respectively, in the 2010 girls race, Abigail Skomoroh finished fourth, Hazel Moffatt finished fifth, Ashira Levkoe-Stephens finished ninth, Ella Nephin finished 10th, Nemma Clark finished 11th.
Reid Thompson won the boys 2009 race, while Sawyer Puumala tied for second place. Felix Doucet followed in fifth, Cedar Clark in sixth, Oskar Berglund in ninth, Kai Cameron in 11th, and Nigel Kingston in 13th.
In the 2009 race Hanna Abbink finished fourth, followed by Klara van Duyn in seventh, Samantha Sdao in ninth, Laine Hupka in 12th, Claire Sunila in 13th and Daphne Vanlenthe in 14th.
