Along with a shortage of toilet paper there is another hot commodity flying off the shelves due to the COVID-19 pandemic these days. In an effort to escape from the confinement of their four walls, people are flocking to local cross country ski trails which has depleted the supply of skis, boots and poles at our local stores.
It is little wonder, given the abundance of snow in Canada and Northwestern Ontario, that skiing has been a part of our sports history for many years. The term ‘ski’ comes from an old Norse word ‘scidh’ meaning a piece of wood. Skiing was at first more necessity than sport, being used as a means of travel across snow covered areas, dating back to 1220.
While the origins of the ski have been traced back thousands of years, the introduction of skiing as a sport are thought to have begun in Norway in the 1830s, with written rules for competitions established in the 1880s. It was the influence of immigrants from Nordic countries that is credited with introducing the sport to Canada with early competitions featuring the Nordic events of both cross country racing and jumping.
By the turn of the last century skiing had gained in popularity with many Canadian towns having their own ski jumps. Our community was no exception with a 1907 report of a group of local skiing enthusiasts inviting people to a skiing exhibition near the old Shuniah Mine. Two-hundred people made their way to the event on skis, snowshoe and by horse and rig. The club featured a small ski-hut and a scaffold for ski jumping and continued to be used up until the early 1920s.
In 1929, the Port Arthur Ski Club took up residence at Strathcona Heights with 66 members and a jump constructed out of logs. Shortly thereafter, a clubhouse was built and ski trails were cleared. The 1930s saw a lot of progress with the construction of a new jump and the installation of electric lights on the slopes and in the clubhouse.
Not to be outdone by their close neighbours, the Fort William Ski Club established sites at King George’s Park the Prison Farm and Hawk’s Farm before taking up permanent residence at Mt. McKay in 1932.
In 1939, the club hosted the area’s first ever Canadian Ski Championships. Competitors attended the event, which featured jumping, downhill and cross-country, from all across Canada, the U.S. and Norway. Ten years later, Mt. McKay once again welcomed the nation, as it hosted the 1949 Dominion Ski Championships for junior and senior jumping and cross-country athletes.
During the 1930s, another local ski area was being developed. Located five miles north of Strathcona on a burned over area, the site was somewhat sparse in appearance and came to be known, not surprisingly as Baldy. On Jan. 13, 1947 civic officials officially opened Mt. Baldy and by 1951 the club hosted their first major ski meet, the Central Canadian Championships. In 1954, the club hosted the National Junior Ski Championships which included a cross-country event, downhill, slalom and junior and senior jumping competitions.
Although the popularity of Nordic skiing dropped off in Canada somewhat after the 1950s due to the increased interest in downhill events, it continued to flourish in Thunder Bay.
The Port Arthur and Fort William clubs hosted Nordic events up until the 1970s. With the development of Little Norway Ski Resort during the 1960s, which became the site of Big Thunder National Ski Training Centre (opened on Feb. 2, 1975), came a new era for Nordic skiing in the area. Throughout its over 20-year history, Big Thunder hosted a number of World Cup events and played host to the world at the 1995 Nordic World Ski Championships.
As noted in an article written by Dave Nicholson for the publication A Century of Sport in the Finnish Community of Thunder Bay, the 1960s also saw an increase in cross-country skiing thanks to the efforts of such groups as the Finnish Reipas Club which hosted the 1960 Canadian Cross-Country Championships at Intola.
The Tapiola sports complex was also established by Reipas in the 1960s about four miles west of Port Arthur on Pento Road. The club also helped host the 1967 Canadian Biathlon Championships at Centennial Park.
During the early 1970s, it was Reipas and the Thunder Bay Ski Club that worked with the City of Thunder Bay to add more trails to that location, developing a 10 km trail which is known today at the blue trail. In 1975 the nation’s top skiers converged on the park for the Canadian Olympic trials were held with the top finishers going on to represent Canada at the 1976 Olympic Winter Games in Innsbruck, Austria.
One of those skiers was Reijo Puiras who, along with a group of Reipas members, would go on to develop the Lappe Nordic Ski Club during the early 1980s. Lappe has served as the training ground for a number of successful young skiers and served as the host to world junior trials and national championships.
It was also a core group of Finnish Reipas skiers who formed the Thunder Bay Ski Club in the early 1970s, which changed its name in the early 1990s to the Big Thunder Nordic Ski Club.
It was also during the 1970s that the cross country skiing community was provided with another opportunity to take to the trails.
In 1978, the Thunder Bay Ski Tour hosted its first event at Sibley Provincial Park which continues today as the popular Sleeping Giant Loppet. Four years later, a group of volunteers formed the Thunder Bay Nordic Trails which has grown to become one of the largest ski organizations in Canada. In addition to maintaining the trails at Sleeping Giant and Kakabeka Falls provincial parks they also operate the popular Kamview Nordic Centre.
A legacy of the hosting of the 1995 Nordic Worlds is the birth of the National Team Development Centre in Thunder Bay which has provided our nation’s top young skiers the opportunity to hone their skills on our local trails.
Who knows —maybe one of the families who were fortunate enough to get their hands on some of those much sought after skis which has allowed their kids to take to the trails will one day see them as a member of NTDC.
We have to believe that some good will come out of the challenges we have faced over the past year.
Until next time, keep that sports heritage pride alive and stay safe.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
