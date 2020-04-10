FOR a second straight year, Thunder Bay’s Todd Skirving has been recognized by the ECHL for his role in being active in the community.
The forward with the defending ECHL champion Newfoundland Growlers was named a nominee by the league on Monday for their annual Community Service Award in honour of his off-ice contributions with his club in St. John’s, Nfld.
The 27-year-old Skirving became an instant fan favourite with the Growlers last season for his dedication off the ice as he was a leader in numerous community initiatives, such as visits to the Ronald McDonald House, heading to numerous schools for various presentations and other public programming.
For his efforts, he was awarded his team’s Community Player of the Year Award in 2018-19.
Skirving continued much the same in Newfoundland this season as well, in playing a key role in his organization’s civic-minded efforts within St. John’s and surrounding area.
On the ice, the Growlers were making another strong effort to try and repeat as ECHL title holders.
When the season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they topped the North Division standings with a solid 42-17-0-1 record, which also placed them fourth overall in the 26-team loop.
Prior to the ECHL, Skirving played four years of NCAA Division I hockey at Rochester Institute of Technology in upstate New York where he helped the Tigers win Atlantic Hockey championships in 2015 and 2016 and earned places on multiple conference all-academic teams.
ACCEPTED: Thunder Bay native Kari Rikkonen was one of 20 individuals across the country accepted to take part in the upcoming Hockey Canada NCCP goaltender coach certification seminar.
The event was to have taken place June 17-21 in Calgary, but with the ongoing current global events, the status of when the four-day event will take place has yet to be officially finalized.
Upon completion of the seminar and all related post seminar tasks, delegates will be certified as a Hockey Canada goaltending coach.
The time commitment for Hockey Canada’s goaltending certification program is expected to be substantial with each of the participants most likely requiring two years to complete all of the course components.
The attendees will not only be evaluated at the seminar, but will also need to complete and submit a written assignment and will be monitored in the field by a qualified evaluator appointed by Hockey Canada.
The field evaluation includes three components: The evaluation of a standalone goaltending session, evaluation of goaltending drills as part of a team practice, and an objective demonstration of instruction.
GAME-WINNERS: With the NHL still on hiatus, it allows the opportunity to look back and some of the accomplishments made by players from the city and Northwestern Ontario during their time in the league.
In terms of defencemen, 16 of them from Thunder Bay and across the region notched at least one game-winning goal during their careers.
Leading the local pack is Hockey Hall of Fame honoured member Chris Pronger. The Dryden product collected 27 regular season winners over the course of his lengthy career.
After Pronger was Bill Houlder with 15 while other local and area blueliners with double-digit deciders from the point were Hornepayne’s Mike McEwen and Kenora’s Gary Bergman with 13 and 11 respectively.
The following is the list of regional NHL defencemen with game-winning goals and how many they scored.
Chris Pronger (27), Bill Houlder (15), Mike McEwen (13), Gary Bergman (11), Norm Maciver (8), Larry Cahan (6), Marc Staal (6), Lee Fogolin Jr. (4), Rob Whistle (2), Taylor Chorney (2), Pete Backor (1), Mike Busniuk (1), Marc Chorney (1), Lee Fogolin Sr. (1), Pete Goegan (1), Robert Bortuzzo (1).
(This story originally published on April 7, 2020. Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. You can contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.)
