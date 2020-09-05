In a sports season that has been anything but normal, Colin Sobey aims to extend his winning ways at the Thunder Bay Teleco district men’s amateur golf championship.
The Nipigon-raised, Thunder Bay-based golfer enters play today at Chapples as the two-time defending champion. The three-round event continues at Strathcona on Sunday before ending at Whitewater on Monday.
Sobey hasn’t rested on his laurels. He’s the played the most rounds this summer leading up to the districts than he had in 2018 and 2019,including a successful defence of his Centennial men’s club championship last week.
“I’ve been fortunate to get around and play a lot of rounds from fun rounds with buddies to tournaments,” Sobey said on Friday. “The last month I’ve been crafting my game as much as I can.”
The highlight of Sobey’s run was an appearance at the Ontario amateur men’s championship at the Otter Creek Country Club in Otterville three weeks ago. Sobey missed the cut for the second straight season (scoring 80 and 82), but he was still pleased with how he played out there.
“The conditions there were outstanding. It was just a tough, tough field and a tough course,” said Sobey, 37. “The style of golf needed to play there . . . unfortunately we don’t play that as much here.
“In Thunder Bay you play the same courses and you can go there day to day and almost hit the same clubs other than if the wind is a factor. Down there you really need a game plan going,” added Sobey, whoadmitted to using all 14 clubs in his bag during his rounds at Otter Creek.
“I was very happy with my game. I hit really well. I just couldn’t score. The greens are way faster and they were rolling between 10 and 12. We don’t see many conditions like that here. The fairways down there are so tight. You have to be really accurate down there to score.”
Sobey will be one of many for a change at the Teleco. A total of 57 golfers have signed up for the districts — a jump from 28 a year ago.
Thunder Bay District Golf Association president Hank Wilke tried to put his finger on the reason for the jump.
“There is no one reason, but lack of other activities, I believe is the main reason,” Wilke said. “The field is strong. We have around 10 golfers under-1 handicaps with anyone of them potentially winning.”
The TBGDA usually begins its competition schedule in May, but restrictions caused by the virus have made for a shorter season.
Among the long line of former champions competing this weekend are three-time winner Barry Caland, Brett Shewchuk, who Sobey edged out at Centennial last week, and Peter Lovis. Lovis is one of the more experienced in the field, having won four amateur championships in the 1990s. Caland is coming off a victory at the Aguasabon Men’s Open in Terrace Bay last weekend.
Jeremy Kirk, former District Open champion Jeff Hunter and Ryan Pietila, last year’s runner-up at the districts, are also back looking to unseat Sobey from his throne.
A wild card will be junior standout Jack Moro. At 16, Moro has had a busy summer. He swept through the Golf Thunder Bay Junior Club circuit, finished ninth at the Manitoba junior championship and won last week’s city district junior title. Moro was tied for second at the AGC Open.
Nathan Lepore, another rising Thunder Bay junior, will hit the tees today.
“The three-peat is in the back of my mind, but the field of competitors is so good now,” Sobey said. “It’s like hockey — anybody can win. (But) I’m very confident with the way I’m playing now.”
————
THREE DOWN, ONE TO GO: Evan DeGrazia of Thunder Bay finished in a tie for 40th on the third leg of the Mackenzie Tour’s Canada Life Series which wrapped up Friday at TPC Toronto Heathlands Course.
DeGrazia shot a 76 for a three-round total of 218. Albert Pistorius of South Africa had a 205 total to win by one stroke over Canadian Callum Davison, Andrew J. Funk and China’ Yi Cao. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian-based MacKenzie Tour has been shortened to a four-tournament schedule featuring mainly Canadian-born or based golfers. DeGrazia played in two tournaments in B.C. last month. He will wrap up his run at the MacKenzie Tour with the final Canada Life Series event, also in Toronto, starting on Sept. 9.
Thunder Bay’s other competitive golfing Evan — last name Littlefield — missed the cut after finishing 12-over after the first two rounds.
———
MILESTONE MARK: While the venerable Strathcona Invitational was postponed last month, the Strathcona course itself will celebrate its 95th anniversary.
Past and present golfers are welcome to visit the club on Monday to see old friends and play a round or take a quick tour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.