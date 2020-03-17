THE Ontario Soccer Association announced its suspension of all sanctioned activities in the province until further notice. Following conversations with the governing body and health experts, concern for the players’ health and safety has meant that districts, clubs and academies will cease operations indefinitely. Our local clubs such as the Chill and Lakehead Express will receive regular updates from the Ontario Soccer Association and health organizations as they move forward.
As well as our provincial shutdown, south of the border, Major League Soccer is another casualty of the coronavirus. Just two games into the new season, Toronto FC, Montreal Impact, Vancouver Whitecaps and all the remaining U.S. clubs will be looking at the possibility of mini training camps before another ball is kicked.
The national women’s league, who were slated to kick off their new campaign in mid April, are another group looking at re-writing their schedules. However, before all the sanctions came into affect, the U.S. women’s national team defeated Japan 3-1 to claim the She Believes Trophy. Other games saw Spain defeat England 1-0 and a confidence-building effort from Team Canada as they came back from 2-0 down to earn a credible 2-2 tie with Brazil.
There are a few remaining results from the Thunder Bay men’s indoor league. In Division 1, the College blanked Northwood FC 6-0 while the University defeated Lex Impact 5-2. Neither result affected the final league placings atop of the division. Juventus has top honours, five points ahead of closest challengers, Rainbow.
In Division 2, 807 Empire could only manage a 1-1 tie with the PA Big Dogs, which meant they fell short of league leaders Roma Bakery by just a single point. In other action, the Chill shut out TBT Engineering 4-0.
The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will meet today to discuss Euro 2020 and Champions League, amongst other items on a full agenda. European footballs top brass will engage on how to deal with the coronavirus fallout as it grinds the game to a halt. With the sports calendar in chaos, the meeting is aimed at finding a way forward with all suggestions on the table.
Domestic league campaigns across Europe have come to a standstill with titles to be presented as well as promotion and relegation battles to be fought. With no end to the lockdown in site, various solutions and time frames need to be in place if, and when, the green light is given to return to fields. Contingencies are needed not only for the coaches and their teams, but also to resolve a host of other issues such as venue availability, staffing, officials and security.
There were also some games played in the round of 16 in the Champions League, before the current shutdown, including cup-holders Liverpool crashing out after falling 3-2 to Atletico Madrid at Anfield.
With the defeat, the Reds are out of all cup competitions and although they are within touching distance of the Premier League title, who knows what the governing board will decide if there is no end to the current league season. In another huge tie, PSG defeated Dortmund 2-0 for a 3-2 aggregate win.
---
(John Rider’s Soccer Scene runs weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him with soccer news at jrexp@tbaytel.net.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.