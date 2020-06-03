One of the Lakehead Thunderwolves’ top scorers won’t be back with the university men’s hockey team next season.
Tomas Soustal agreed to join HC Kometa Brn in his native Czech Republic last month. Training camp has already opened and Soustal said he’s happy to be back home.
“I spent two nice years (in Thunder Bay), but I decided it was time for a change,” Soustal said in a translated interview posted on Kometa’s website.
The 23-year-old Sternberk native had started to play to his offensive potential during his sophomore season in Thunder Bay. Soustal was tied for first in team scoring with 15 goals and 20 assists in 31 games with the Thunderwolves. Daniel Del Paggio, who was paired with Soustal for much of the season, also tallied 35 points. Soustal finished with 52 points in 53 games overall (conference and non-conference) in two years.
“(Soustal) played at such a high level for us,” LU coach Andrew Wilkins said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “His game really came a long way over two years. His pedigree coming into Lakehead was exceptional. He took his game to another level this year. He will be hard to replace — that’s goes without saying.”
Del Paggio and Soustal shared the team MVP and top offensive player honours for 2019-20. However, Soustal, who also won the Molson Cup trophy for game stars, already had his eye on moving to the next step.
Lakehead was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in February before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the hockey season short. Soustal went back to the Czech Republic and finished his classes online. Wilkins said he was told of Soustal’s decision on Monday.
“We started dealing with it in early May,” said Soustal, a six-foot-two, 192-pound forward. “We first contacted Olomouc, as my parent club, and then the agents negotiated with other extra-league teams and abroad. Two years ago, when I was leaving for university, (Kometa) showed interest in me. It finally lasted until this year and I am very happy for that.”
In a press release sent by the Thunderwolves on Tuesday, Soustal did thank the Thunder Bay program, including athletics director Tom Warden, Wilkins and assistant coach Brennan Menard.
“I truly enjoyed the time as a student-athlete at a Canadian university,” Soustal said in the release. “It’s something I will have good memories of, but in my eyes it was time to move ahead with my hockey career.”
Wilkins said he understands why Soustal made the decision to cut his varsity career short.
“Tomas was far from home for so long. He was in Canada at a young age,” Wilkins said. “Just the opportunity to go home and go back to school and play professional hockey in an unreal league.”
Soustal, who played four seasons in the Western Hockey League before committing to LU, also represented his country at the 2016 and 2017 world junior hockey championship tournaments.
He noticed the difference between the major junior and university level during his time in Canada.
“Most of the players at the university have just gone through the WHL and CHL,” Soustal told HC Komerta. “The biggest difference is definitely in motivation. A lot of players take it to go to school and play hockey. Not everyone has the vision that they will continue with hockey even after school. The internal engine was far more noticeable in the WHL because everyone lived by wanting to compete for a seat in the NHL.”
After majoring in business at Lakehead the past two years, Soustal said he plans to finish his education in the Czech Republic.
The Thunderwolves had known about three player losses to graduation — goaltender Nic Renyard and defencemen Callum Fryer and Patrick Murphy.
There is a larger crop of fourth-year seniors ahead including Del Paggio, Scott Gall, Cooper Leitch, Joseph Leonidas, Aaron Wesley-Chisel and Brett Wolframe.
“You look down the lineup and you see that guys are capable,” Wilkins said.
“Other guys have the ability to step up. It’s just the constant cycle within Lakehead or USports. You’re here for a short time and guys need to continue to get better. As a program we have to continue to bring in players. It’s just a little bit of a unique situation leaving a little early.”
COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect, putting the crunch on a possible OUA season starting on time or even at all.
“We’re still kind of waiting for what our schedule is going to look like just in terms of the OUA,” Wilkins said. “We’re just sitting tight for now and waiting for the doctors and the science to come out and tell us what’s going to happen before we can make any decisions, but I think it’s on everybody’s mind. Everybody wants to play and hopefully we can have that answered sooner than later.”
So far, Lakehead has locked up one commitment (defenceman Colin Van Den Hurk) for next season.
“Everybody in USports is in the same boat, too,” said Wilkins. “There’s a hold on recruiting, but we’re still making our calls and still touching base. It’s a bit of a unique situation that we’re all in.”
The annual Thunderwolves summer youth hockey camps set to start in August — a strong attraction for the non-profit group — are also on pause.
HC Kometa Brn competes in the Czech Extraliga — the highest level of pro hockey in that country. The team won league titles in 2017 and 2018.
Former NHLers Tomas Plekanec and Martin Erat played for Kometa last season, while Jaromir Jagr was a regular in the league between his stints in North America, skating for his hometown Kladno.
