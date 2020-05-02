Let this sink in: The Special Olympics Canada 2020 Winter Games held in Thunder Bay concluded 63 days ago.
Sixty-three days. Just a shade over two months. I don’t know about you, but those Winter Games feel like a lifetime ago. It seems longer, obviously, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes it caused to so many of our lives.
We’ve been put through the ringer — some worse than others.
My mind drifted to the Special Olympics recently as it was the last major sporting event to come through Thunder Bay before all *H-E-Double hockey sticks* broke loose.
The city came together so brilliantly during that last week of February to host the 1,200 athletes, coaches, managers and mission staff from all over Canada.
At The Chronicle-Journal, I chuckle to myself now when I recall how stressed our editorial staff was over how we were going to “blanket” the Games (industry term alert: Blanket means to cover an event top to bottom).
While I am very proud of the way our coverage turned out, I grit my teeth when I think where we are now 63 days later. Perspective is everything.
Ah, but this is not a pity party — we couldn’t have a party of any kind right now if we wanted to anyway. You see, we can still be inspired by the stars of those Games.
Leave it to our local Special Olympics athletes to continue to keep their paces during this time of social distancing. Special Olympics Northern Ontario community co-ordinator Rob Neff tells me coaches Tyler and Brayden McDougall have been sharing at-home exercise videos on the athletes’ Facebook group along with links to efforts to stay together while apart such as the Coast to Coast Walking Challenge.
Special Olympians are challenging fellow athletes and volunteers to record their walk times and distances. They’ll all be added up to cover every corner of Canada. The Challenge started on April 13 and is wrapping up soon.
In the Yukon, the Special Olympics crew has been taking it up a notch with their #BreakUpTheBoredom initiative. Similar to what’s being done in Thunder Bay, the athletes share workout videos they’ve produced and experiences online, but also adding “throwback” pictures from past competitions.
Athletes and coaches have been prohibited from training together here until June 30 at the earliest.
Olympic swimmer Penny Oleksiak also led a Wednesday Wellness session for all Special Olympians two weeks ago. Professional wrestling star Becky Lynch also hosted a workout program on the www.specialolympics.ca site. More is on the horizon.
We can learn a lot from the Special Olympics’ motto, “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.” We’re all taking turns being brave these days in our own little way.
Johan Vass’ recent Q&A with Paralympian-hopeful Bryce Foster of Thunder Bay has caught the eye of one of our community’s most decorated amateur wrestlers. Steve Daniar sent me a message that I’d like to share now:
"The excellent article last week by Johan Vass “Foster keeps eye on prize” (April 22) brought back numerous memories and emotions from 40 years ago.
Towards the end of April, 1980, the Canadian Olympic Association announced the Canadian boycott from the Moscow Olympic Games. This was a politically driven decision that affected numerous western bloc countries.
There was still hope in May of that year that athletes in Olympic boycotting countries would possibly be able to compete under the Olympic flag but not their country’s flag.
In May of 1980, three freestyle wrestlers from Thunder Bay won the senior national titles in their respective weight classes held in Toronto.
Two were former Olympians from the 1976 Olympics and the third was a premier contender is his weight class. The day after the national championship in May, the national champions were told that no Canadian wrestlers would be allowed to compete in Moscow.
This was an extremely difficult and controversial time, not just for the wrestlers but for all Canadian athletes, coaches and supporters in all Olympic summer sports.
The announcement to postpone the Tokyo Olympics, which is truly justified and right, will likely bring many of the same concerns and uncertainties as did the 1980 Olympic boycott.
Yours truly,
Steve Daniar
Since the pandemic, we’ve encountered many stories, both local and national, of top athletes having to put their dreams and plans on hold whether it’s for a provincial meet, a major tournament or even the Olympics/Paralympics as is the case for Foster and fellow Thunder Bay athlete, skateboarder Adam Hopkins.
Sadly, Daniar’s situation is one that cannot be reversed. He competed at the 1976 Summer Games, but was entering his prime at age 25 on the road to Moscow.
However, there is a chance at a reprieve for the current crop of athletes with the Tokyo Games moving to next summer. Safety, however, must come first.
There’s only 447 days until the hopeful opening ceremony on July 23, 2021. What can possibly go wrong?
On second thought, perhaps we shouldn’t try to answer that one.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Contac him at rvillagracia@chroniclejournal.com.
