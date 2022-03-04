Special Olympics Canada announced on Wednesday that the national team will not take part in the 2023 World Winter Games in Russia due to that country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The Games are set to be held in January in Kazan.
Three Thunder Bay athletes — Carson Smith, Tyler Rissanen and Amy Cizmar — had qualified to represent Canada for the World Winter Games based on their results at the 2020 national event held in the Lakehead.
“While it’s a disappointment for our athletes and their coaches, they recognize the importance of this decision,” Special Olympics Thunder Bay organizer Rob Neff said. “We are proud to add our voice to the powerful message of condemnation that is being sent to Russia by the global sports community.”
———
Thunderwolves fall in shootout to Blues
Steven Elliot scored in regulation and the winner in the shootout as the Toronto Varsity Blues defeated the visiting Lakehead Thunderwolves 3-2 in OUA men’s hockey action on Thursday.
Lakehead picks up a valuable point, but falls to 5-8-1 with two games remaining in the regular season. The Thunderwolves meet the West Division-leading Ryerson Rams tonight and Saturday.
LU is fifth in the division, but can still catch the York Lions (5-5-2) and the Blues (6-6-2) for one of the last two available playoff spots.
Alex Bishop made 30 saves in regulation and overtime and four more stops in the shootout. Only LU’s Joe Mack would score.
Greg Smith and Stephen Fox, who scored at 10:24 of the third period to send the game to overtime, replied for the Thunder Bay visitors. Freshman goaltender Max Wright had a strong night, stopping 38 shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.