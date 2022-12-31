A NEW year is on the horizon. People with cynical tendencies may quip, ‘Oh, back around the sun again. . . . New year talk; must be January. . . . Same old, same old.’
But when it comes to local sports, many steps were made to return to what was considered a “routine.” Because of that shift back, there’s a refreshed feeling heading into 2023.
First, we’ll take one more peek back. Here are the top five Thunder Bay sports stories of the past year:
1. Return of sports, crowds, travel
To err on the side of caution, we can’t say we are completely past the COVID-19 pandemic. But when it came to sports in 2022, teams and organizations took the green light given by the government and ran with it.
Clubs and sports teams travelled around Ontario, Canada and the U.S. once again. There were no lockdowns of any kind reinstated after January.
The Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian women’s curling championship held at Fort William Gardens was the last event to be spoiled by the pandemic. No crowds were allowed until limited numbers in the final games. It certainly put a damper on the buzz surrounding the Scotties in town. However, all eyes were glued on that final which had a potential to be special.
The Thunder Bay Chill returned to open capacity at their home field on Chapples Park. In the fall, the Lakehead Thunderwolves university and other local junior hockey teams adopted a full schedule, complete with regular travel.
The city is also back full steam in the sports-hosting business. Three major events — the Ski Nationals, the Ontario under-13 AAA hockey championship and the world women’s baseball qualifiers — will be staged in Thunder Bay in 2023. Next month’s Robin’s Donuts Minor Hockey Classic is expected to have over 100 teams.
More importantly, the comfort level of athletes — especially younger ones — has returned to something closer to the norm. I’ve noticed players freely give high-fives and hugs at games. Isolation during the pandemic took a toll on many, so it’s nice to see the benefits of mental health in sports kick in once again.
2. Krista McCarville is oh-so close
Thunder Bay’s top curling star almost penned a storybook finish at those Scotties that were held in Thunder Bay in late January and early February. McCarville and her longtime squad of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and Sarah Potts went 5-3 in the round robin before rolling through the championship round to earn the No. 2 seed in the Page playoffs. McCarville needed an extra end to put down top seed Andrea Crawford of New Brunswick, 9-8, for a trip to the national championship game — McCarville’s first trip there since 2016.
Standing in Team McCarville’s way was two-time champion Kerri Einarson. McCarville battled back from a 5-2 deficit, cutting Einarson’s lead to 7-6. Einarson responded with points in the ninth and 10th ends to seal the three-peat for the Manitoba squad on Feb. 6. History was made at the Gardens that night — it was just unfortunate it came at McCarville’s expense.
3. Thunder City Speedway races to the top
Timing was everything for the racing community and its new speedway located just outside Thunder Bay. Thunder City Speedway held its first full season of racing in 2022. From early June to early September, the track gained a stronger reputation with each passing week. The Wednesday Night Series drew an average of 2,000 fans per outing (near capacity).
Buzz also stretched across the region among racers, officials and fans from outside Thunder Bay. Thunder City won the 2022 WISSOTA award for excellence and was hailed as the Best Overall Track Visit among the 50 registered speedways in Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ontario, Montana, Wyoming, Alberta and Manitoba.
Thunder Bay’s Kolby Reed was named the league’s modified national rookie of the year. Area drivers got right back into the sport due to the convenience of having a track in their backyard.
Thunder City Speedway, the brainchild of the late Richard Schutte, took years to become a reality. It took one season to become a staple on the local sports scene.
4. One last dance for the Iceman
Al Hackner certainly knows how to end a year — and his competitive curling career — with a bang. Prior to entering two national events, Hackner revealed in The Chronicle-Journal’s In the House curling column that he would be retiring from top-level play at the end of the calendar year.
The two-time former Brier and world champion from Nipigon proceeded to add one more national title to his stuffed trophy shelf on Nov. 20 when his Northern Ontario foursome of Frank Morissette, Eric Harnden and Bruce Munro defeated Saskatchewan 7-6 in the men’s over-60 division final in Winnipeg.
Hackner, 68, and Morissette, along with Rob Sinclair Jr. and Gary Champagne, wore the Northern Ontario colours at the Canadian senior (over-50) men’s playdowns in Yarmouth, N.S., the following month.
Hackner’s rink went 4-5 and missed the playoffs. However, the man known as the Iceman did win his final game at the national level, taking down Prince Edward Island 9-2 on Dec. 9. The closing ceremonies became a love-in for Hackner as curlers from all over Canada paid tribute to one of the sport’s true icons.
Hackner said he will continue to coach for USA Curling and curl in local leagues. And who knows? . . . You never say never in sports.
5. Matt Murray joins Toronto Maple Leafs
More than a few NHL fans here would disagree, but it’s a realistic argument that the Toronto Maple Leafs are the most beloved pro club among Thunder Bay hockey fans. It’s evident with the amount of Leafs gear I see around town, and it’s evident on social media when the Leafs are in the playoffs. And even if you’re not a fan of the Buds, you have to admit they elicit some kind of reaction from all types of hockey followers.
So to have one of Thunder Bay’s best goaltenders become the No. 1 starter for a Stanley-Cup contending Maple Leafs squad? Big-time stuff.
Murray, a two-time Cup champion with the Penguins, hopes the jump from Ottawa to Toronto revitalizes his career. The 28-year-old Murray was coming off a dreadful, injury-riddled two-year run with the Senators where his save percentage dipped near .890 and his wins were far and few between with a younger roster playing in front of him.
This season he was 8-2-2 with a 2.34 goal against average and .925 save percentage at the Christmas break. Murray missed a month due to injury, but had only lost once in 11 starts from Nov. 15 to Dec. 20.
While Murray hopes to lead the Leafs’ march to a Stanley Cup in the spring, another Thunder Bay goaltender ended his career with the Toronto organization in 2022. Carter Hutton announced his retirement to The Chronicle-Journal on June 14. Hutton had been traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the Maple Leafs in February. Hutton, who turned 37 this month, did not play a game for his new team before hanging up the skates.
Honourable mentions
BABY, IT’S COLD OUTSIDE: The Canadian men’s soccer team made all the headlines nationally by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years. It was only fitting that the Thunder Bay soccer scene received its own boost in the form of the Thunder Bay Chill under-16 indoor boys club. The squad won the program’s first-ever Ontario Cup indoor crown in February.
COACHING DRAMA: Kam River Fighting Walleye and Lakehead Thunderwolves women’s basketball teams went in different directions as far as wins and losses went in 2022. Both programs made surprising coaching moves. Despite guiding the Fighting Walleye to a league-best 12-4-1 start in the Superior International Junior Hockey League, Valley was relieved of his duties on Nov. 4. The Walleye cited a need for a full-time coach. There were no public spats between the two sides. Kam River eventually hired former Red Lake Miners coach Geoff Walker as its new bench boss. Walker had coached the Miners to a win over Valley’s Walleye in the SIJHL final last March. Clouded in the most mystery was the unseating of longtime women’s basketball coach Jon Kreiner, who was removed from his post before the start of the OUA regular season in October. Lakehead University Athletics still hasn’t commented on Kreiner’s release, but an investigation into how Kreiner operated the business side of the team is ongoing.
NOT-SO FRINGE: Molly Carlson took the sport of cliff diving by storm in just her second full season on the Red Bull World Series tour. The Fort Frances-born, Thunder Bay-raised Carlson finished second overall among women on the worldwide circuit. She was named Canadian Sport Award’s True Sport recipient, beating out pro golfer Brooke Henderson. . . . Maxime Boudrealt, another athlete who has adopted Thunder Bay as his current home, won the 2022 Canada Strongman championship. The Kapuskasing, Ont., native also finished fifth in the World Strongman championship.
FOOTBALL DROUGHT ENDS: The St. Patrick Saints senior football program broke through in a big way this past fall, winning its first Thunder Bay championship in 21 years. The Saints defeated defending champion St. Ignatius Falcons 32-20 on Nov. 5. Twenty-three days later, the Saints shut down St. Roch 24-13 in Guelph, Ont., to capture the OFSAA Central Bowl.
I would like to wish everyone a happy, healthy and safe new year. Remember, sports isn’t all there is to life. But it’s a little more fun with it in our lives.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at sports@chroniclejournal.com. Listen to Reuben’s weekly Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast on Spreaker, Spotify and Google podcasts. Visit www.spreaker.com/show/hear-ye-hear-ye-cj
