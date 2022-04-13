Thunder Bay Thunderbolts athletes Jed Demillo, Abby Gignac, Abbi Brown, Tori Niittynen-Dreifelds, Matthew and Luke Foulds travelled to Toronto to compete in the TPASC Spring Forward swim meet, hosted by the Etobicoke Swim Club.
The competition was fierce and the Thunderbolts didn’t disappoint. Every swimmer achieved personal best times and qualified for many second swims in the finals against the best age group swimmers in the province.
“This last weekend saw six Thunderbolts swimmers competing at one of the top age group meets in Ontario,” said interim head coach Andy Ritchie. “Our swimmers tore up the pool! They prepared well and raced hard. I am beyond proud of our incredible athletes.”
Matthew Foulds led the ’Bolts with three silver medals and a bronze. Foulds also qualified in the 100-metre breaststroke for Eastern Canada swimming championship as well as adding a qualifying time for the national junior championships in the 200 individual medley.
“I’m happy to be swimming at a competitive level again especially at one of the nicest pools in Canada,” said Matthew Foulds. “I am pleased on how my team did and overall happy with my performances.”
Matthew’s older brother, Luke Foulds, also medalled over the weekend, collecting three bronze medals in the 100 free, 100 fly and the 200 backstroke races.
Further highlights of the swim meet included Jed Demillo smashing the one-minute mark in the 100 freestyle for the first time and winning the B final. Jed had an outstanding weekend with many personal best times and qualifying in many events for second swims in the finals.
“I had so much fun in Toronto competing against some of the fastest athletes in Ontario,” Demillo said. “I am very satisfied with how I performed at this meet with personal best in all my events, which I could not have gotten without the amazing support and encouragement from my coaches and teammates.”
Added Ritchie: “This was a great experience for our athletes, they had a lot of fun.”
— Submitted by Andrew Foulds, Thunder Bay Thunderbolts
