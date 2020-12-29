Through the recollections of a distinguished general manager and NHL scout, we present the third and final look at some of the top local players who excelled in the Ontario Hockey League over the past three-plus decades.
Jeff Twohey spent many years with the Peterborough Petes, mainly as their GM, as well as a similar stint with the Oshawa Generals before going on to serve as an amateur scout with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes.
He offers a glance at his notes that evaluated talent over the years, along with some insight on what Twohey saw among a concluding group of 21 local and area players who competed in the OHL.
ERIC STAAL, (C) PETERBOROUGH PETES: (Produced over a point-per-game with the Petes, collecting 209 in 185 outings. From there was taken second overall by Carolina in the 2003 NHL Draft. A member of the IIHF’s prestigious Triple Gold Club, having won a Stanley Cup as well as Olympic and world championship gold medals.)
TWOHEY’S TAKE: Eric Staal came in as a young kid and grew physically and mentally. A very driven/passionate player. Highly competitive. Very smart and became a No. 1 centre for us in Peterborough as a 16-year-old after starting on the fourth line. Possesses character and maturity — plus.
JEREMY ADDUONO, (LW) SUDBURY WOLVES: (Served as Sudbury’s team captain in 1997-98. Went on to collect 212 points in 198 games with the Wolves, including 131 assists. Was named to the OHL’s 3rd all-star team in 1998. Also helped Canada win the Spengler Cup in 1999.)
TT: A thickly-built left winger, who improved every year. A smart player that was more of a playmaker than scorer. Highly competitive and smart in all areas.
JEREMY SWANSON, (D) BARRIE COLTS: (An OHL all-star on defence, the Red Rock product skated in 255 games and produced 106 points. Served as captain of the Barrie Colts his last two seasons in the league.)
TT: A steady defensive defender that played with grit. Not an overly huge defenceman, but played hard and above his size.
PETER CAVA, (C) SOO GREYHOUNDS: (Spent three seasons in Sault Ste. Marie and one with the Sarnia Sting. Registered 252 points in 221 outings. He was captain of the Greyhounds in 1997-98.)
TT: I didn’t see him as much, given that he played in Sault Ste. Marie mainly. However, like other players from Thunder Bay, brought that same skill-set, intelligence and play-making ability similar to others from up in Northwestern Ontario.
JEFF HEEREMA, (RW) SARNIA STING: (Produced over 70 points in each of his three seasons in OHL, accumulating 219 in total in 192 contests. Competed in the CHL Prospects Game in 1998 and went on to be selected in the first round of that year’s NHL draft by the Carolina Hurricanes.)
TT: A cousin to the Staal brothers, he was a long, lean right wing. A great skater with speed. Like the Staals, he was a smart player. Made an impact immediately in the OHL. His speed and skating ability were impressive.
TOM PYATT, (C) SAGINAW SPIRIT: (Produced 200 points in the OHL and was part of back-to-back world junior gold medal-winning teams for Canada.)
TT: Hard working. A smart centre, who could play the wing. Despite average size had a very high compete level. He never stopped working and made the most of his ability.
100-POINT PRODUCER: One Lakehead product who was inadvertently omitted from the earlier list of 100-point producers in the OHL was Bob Kucheran. He collected 110 points in 215 career games with the Oshawa Generals from 1978 through 1982.
Kucheran had already surpassed the 100-point plateau through three years with Oshawa, but injuries limited him to just 24 games in his final year of junior.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
