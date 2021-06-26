Eric Staal is a flat-out winner. That may be low-hanging fruit to grab and chew on in the days after Staal helped lead the surging (and surprising) Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup final.
You’re also thinking it’s an open net for the sports editor of Staal’s hometown newspaper to prop up the 36-year-old veteran from Thunder Bay — one who, by the way, already has a Stanley Cup ring, an Olympic gold medal and a world championship under his belt — when a lot of Canadiens fans and media in Montreal were ready to move on from the trade-deadline rental.
“Eric Staal’s losing battle to Father Time leaves his future with the Canadiens questionable,” wrote Habs fan, reporter-turned-blogger Scott Cowan.
“(Staal) just doesn’t have the speed to keep up,” said sports radio host and former NHLer Georges Laraque during an interview before the playoffs started.
I’m not here to shove back words in the naysayers’ faces. We live in an age of 24/7 media content and analysis, and Cowan and Laraque were calling it as they saw it at the time. Fact of the matter was Staal struggled to adapt to his new team after being traded from the woeful Buffalo Sabres.
Before these playoffs began, it seems Staal wasn’t in control of his career at the worst possible time — near the tail end of it. He was left stunned after getting traded from the Minnesota Wild to the Sabres during the shortened, hectic, COVID-shaped off-season. The Staals — Eric, wife Tanya and sons Parker, Levi and Finley — had settled in Edina, Minn., outside the Twin Cities with thoughts of finishing Eric’s career in the “State of Hockey.”
The less said about Staal’s 2 1/2 months in Buffalo the better. He scored just 10 points and was minus-20 in 32 games as the Sabres went 6-21-4.
Credit to Staal, who took the professional route and accepted the move to his first Canadian-based NHL team (and fifth overall). Unfortunately, there was more of the same when Staal scored just two goals in 21 regular season games as Montreal slipped to the fourth-seed in the North Division and a date with the top-ranked Toronto Maple Leafs.
And then . . . magic happened. The Canadiens defeated the Leafs, Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights with a 12-5 record. Staal was far removed from being the leading scorer of a playoff team like he was in 2006 with the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. Instead he contributed on a lower line team with fellow veteran Corey Perry (a 2010 Olympic teammate of Staal’s) and Joel Armia that controlled key parts of the game and scored timely goals. Staal sits with two goals and six assists in 16 playoff games entering Game 1 of the final against either the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.
Staal always had what I call “bounce-backability.” He’s shown it since he was in his teens. During my first fall at the Chronicle-Journal in 2002, we covered Staal getting cut from the Canadian world junior team. He went on to light the lamp on the regular in his final season in the OHL with the Peterborough Petes, rising his stock to No. 2 overall in the 2003 NHL draft. After the Hurricanes’ Cup win, the team missed the playoffs the next two years only for Staal to lead the Carolina in playoff scoring as they fell in the 2009 conference finals.
Staal’s first season in Minnesota (2016-17) was another “prove-us-wrong” campaign after he had stumbled with the Rangers (also as a expiring rental) the previous spring. Staal showed out with 28 goals that season and then posted 42 more in 2017-18.
There’s one more step for Staal and the Canadiens to truly make this summer of hockey a memorable one for their fans. A Canadian NHL team hasn’t I’m not one for predictions, but I’m confident in one thing: Eric Staal will be ready.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Contact him at rvillagracia@chroniclejournal.com.
