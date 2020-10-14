When the 2020-21 NHL season eventually starts, Marc Staal knows he will
have to bring the same work ethic after moving from the team he’s
called home for 15 years.
The Thunder Bay native met with the media online on Tuesday to talk
about the Sept. 26 trade that sent him from the New York Rangers to the
Detroit Red Wings.
“I didn’t really have much of a head’s up,” Staal recalled. “Got called
and told I was on my way to Detroit. It was surprising and shocking
when it happened. (New York) is the only place I’ve been my whole
career. This has been home for me a long time.
“(But) the shock of it wore off and I talked to the coaching staff and
(Red Wings general manager) Steve (Yzerman) and it’s turned to
excitement. . . . I’m excited to get to Detroit and get a fresh start
and play somewhere different. I think it’s going to be great.”
Staal, 33, was drafted by the Rangers in the first round of the 2005
draft. The burly defenceman has played 892 regular season games in the
Big Apple with 188 points. Staal helped lead the Rangers to the
playoffs in 10 of his 13 NHL seasons, including an appearance in the
2014 Stanley Cup Final where they fell to the Los Angeles Kings.
