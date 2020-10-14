Staal sets sights on revitalization of Motown

Thunder Bay native Marc Staal (18) celebrates a goal against the

Winnipeg Jets with his New York Rangers teammates last season. Staal

was traded by the Rangers to the Detroit Red Wings last month.

When the 2020-21 NHL season eventually starts, Marc Staal knows he will

have to bring the same work ethic after moving from the team he’s

called home for 15 years.

The Thunder Bay native met with the media online on Tuesday to talk

about the Sept. 26 trade that sent him from the New York Rangers to the

Detroit Red Wings.

“I didn’t really have much of a head’s up,” Staal recalled. “Got called

and told I was on my way to Detroit. It was surprising and shocking

when it happened. (New York) is the only place I’ve been my whole

career. This has been home for me a long time.

“(But) the shock of it wore off and I talked to the coaching staff and

(Red Wings general manager) Steve (Yzerman) and it’s turned to

excitement. . . . I’m excited to get to Detroit and get a fresh start

and play somewhere different. I think it’s going to be great.”

Staal, 33, was drafted by the Rangers in the first round of the 2005

draft. The burly defenceman has played 892 regular season games in the

Big Apple with 188 points. Staal helped lead the Rangers to the

playoffs in 10 of his 13 NHL seasons, including an appearance in the

2014 Stanley Cup Final where they fell to the Los Angeles Kings.

