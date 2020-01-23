Clear the track, the Wisconsin Lumberjacks are on a roll. Despite an .800 record at home, the North Stars absorbed their fourth regulation loss at the Gardens as the expansion ’Jacks rode the goaltending of Hunter Adams and a pair of goals from Joel Matthews for a convincing 5-2 win over the league champs.
“Everything’s working. When you can bury your grade-A chances, that’s the biggest thing,” said Lumberjacks head coach Doug Lein. “You can outshoot teams 63 to 25, 63 to 40, that’s great. When you get 27 grade-A chances and you bury one, that’s a big problem.”
A closed-door meeting before Christmas seemed to clear the air for the Wisconsin franchise, now sporting a 12-21-3 record, with two big home games against second-place Red Lake on the docket this weekend.
“It’s not a locker room that’s individuals, it’s family. . . . For us, the biggest thing has been trusting the process,” continued Lein. “We believed it inside our family. Others questioned it. The process is starting to pay dividends for us. We’re just chipping away and crawling out from wherever we are. See what happens.”
The first-place North Stars are a bad weekend away from losing their season-long hold on first place and the arch nemesis Dryden Ice Dogs will provide a strong test.
“We didn’t play with any intensity. . . . You’re looking forward to the weekend (against Dryden), you forget you have a game tonight,” said North Stars head coach Rob DeGagne.
“Sometimes you have to learn the hard way, and we did tonight.”
Game time Friday and Saturday at Fort William Gardens against the Ice Dogs is 7:30 p.m.
———
