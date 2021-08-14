Add Thunder Bay North Stars head coach Rob DeGagne to the happy-to-be-back-playing-hockey ranks.
“Well, you know, it’s really nice to be back at the hockey rink. I remember when I was a kid playing, playing in the summertime, Go to the rink with the shorts on,” said DeGagne. “With our camp this weekend, it’s a little bit early, but we’re looking forward to getting back . . . full-time. It sure will be nice to get hockey back with some normalcy in our lives.”
The North Stars are holding three days of tryouts, which started Friday night, at Fort William First Nation Arena. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. Only 34 skaters are allowed on the ice at once. Players have to change outside right now. No spectators are allowed during the tryouts.
DeGagne is hopeful things will change in the next phase.
“By the time the regular season starts on the 17th or 18th of September things should be back to normal,” said DeGagne. “The biggest thing is are they going to open the border? If they don’t open the border — we have no control over that. All indications point to the border being open on (Aug. 21). Crazier things have happened. Never know.”
The Wisconsin Lumberjacks and Thief River Falls Norskies are the two American teams in the cross-hairs of the border decision everyone hopes will go in favour of the SIJHL.
Meanwhile, the Stars lost eight overage players.
Six forwards — Jacob Anttonen, Jett Leishman, Austin Cardinal, Michael Vecchio, Leeam Tivers and Austin Hal — are gone, joined by defenceman Ryley Cardinal and goaltender Seth McKay.
Geraldton-born Connor Lemieux, a goalie from the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League, has been added to the roster. Lemieux compiled a .915 save percentage and 2.15 goals against with the U18 Thunder Bay Kings U18 squad in 2019-20.
Forwards Anthony Kuzenko, William Demkiw, Noah Mayer, Nicholas Dittrich and Mason Wesley will join the squad.
DeGagne expects 35-40 skaters to take part in the Stars training camp over the three days, with three to five players likely to be signed.
Last season, forward Michael Stubbs and defenceman Matthew Halushak are OHL-bound, but have spots if they return.
DeGagne estimates 18 to 22 players are already signed. SIJHL teams are allowed to sign a limit of 25 players. In December that number drops to 23.
“We have to rebuild our front end,” said DeGagne. “It’ll be a bit of a job. So there’ll be some guys moving in and out.”
The schedule stands at 48 games per team — four home and four away against the other six teams in the league. The Lakehead University Thunderwolves dominate the ice at Fort William Gardens in November, meaning the Stars will be on the road during that stretch.
“Truthfully, I don’t mind being at home in the middle of the winter,” said DeGagne. “Our team will be a little more solidified, in the sense that we know what we have and what we don’t have. I’d rather travel when the weather is good than when the weather is bad.”
Of course, the home-and-home games against the cross-town Kam River Fighting Walleye will help the travel budget. Not so beneficial when it comes to building a roster.
“We all probably try to get the same Thunder Bay boys. We can only take so many of them,” said DeGagne. “We need guys from out of town, they need guys from out of town. They’ve done a good job. They market their product well. It’s made us better. I think they’ll be a good team. They’ll always be a good rivalry for us.”
Thunder Bay and Kam River open the season against each other on Sept. 18 at NorWest Arena. The North Stars’ home opener is on Oct. 8 at the Gardens against Thief River.
“Pretty excited to get going,” said DeGagne. “We know it’s going to be a bit of a rebuild. We’re here to win. We want to be competitive. We not settling for second or third or fourth, we want to be on top. We want to continue where we left off. Hopefully the fans come back, the sponsorships will come back and we can get rolling.”
