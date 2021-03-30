Thanks to some dutifully kept Chronicle-Journal press clippings by a
fan, we have some historical insight on Junior A hockey in the Lakehead
from some four decades back.
Long-time local sports enthusiast Glenn Morin, who now calls Strathroy,
Ont., home, dug into his archives to provide some facts and figures
from the 1979-80 Thunder Bay Junior Hockey League campaign.
The three-team loop featured the DeGagne Buccaneers, Port Arthur North
Stars and the Nip-Rock Rangers, with each of the clubs possessing some
impressive talent.
Regular season action saw the Bucs and Stars play 34 games apiece,
while the Rangers took to the ice in 36 outings.
Through that, the Buccaneers finished in top spot, going 24-10, while
Port Arthur was second at 20-14 and Nip-Rock ending up in third at
8-28.
The high-scoring league averaged over a combined 11 goals per game with
the top two sides netting over 200 tallies apiece, while Nip-Rock had
153.
Pacing the league in goals, assists and points was Mark Backor of
DeGagne as he collected 34, 37 and 71 respectively.
Next on the leaderboard was Joe Ladoucer of the North Stars who picked
up 53 points in 31 games.
