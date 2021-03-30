1980 junior champions

The 1979-80 Thunder Bay Junior Hockey League champion Port Arthur North

Stars consisted of, front row, from left, Jack Owchar (assistant

coach), Ron Talakoski, Phil Darcis, Dave Gatherum, Joe Ladoucer, Shawn

Reilly, Larry Speak and Grahame Longley. Back row, from left, Lorne

Allard (head coach), Bryan Squires (trainer), Bob Bodak, Gerald Bolduc,

Dave MacDonald, Doug Niemi, Kevin Moriarty, Greg Pitkanen, James

Cameron, Curtis Buckley, Frank Mauro (assistant manager) and Graham

McLeod (manager). Missing are Dale Goegan, Andy Hay, Rick Markic and

Dave Purdy.

 Photo submitted by James Cameron

Thanks to some dutifully kept Chronicle-Journal press clippings by a

fan, we have some historical insight on Junior A hockey in the Lakehead

from some four decades back.

Long-time local sports enthusiast Glenn Morin, who now calls Strathroy,

Ont., home, dug into his archives to provide some facts and figures

from the 1979-80 Thunder Bay Junior Hockey League campaign.

The three-team loop featured the DeGagne Buccaneers, Port Arthur North

Stars and the Nip-Rock Rangers, with each of the clubs possessing some

impressive talent.

Regular season action saw the Bucs and Stars play 34 games apiece,

while the Rangers took to the ice in 36 outings.

Through that, the Buccaneers finished in top spot, going 24-10, while

Port Arthur was second at 20-14 and Nip-Rock ending up in third at

8-28.

The high-scoring league averaged over a combined 11 goals per game with

the top two sides netting over 200 tallies apiece, while Nip-Rock had

153.

Pacing the league in goals, assists and points was Mark Backor of

DeGagne as he collected 34, 37 and 71 respectively.

Next on the leaderboard was Joe Ladoucer of the North Stars who picked

up 53 points in 31 games.

See the full column in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.