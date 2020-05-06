Although there are encouraging signs that things may be heading in the right direction, soccer, like the rest of the world, is set on the pause button due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Players, coaches and fans awaiting the return of the beautiful game.
With the announcement from the Ontario Soccer Association that all sanctioned events for the month of May have been cancelled or postponed, local teams play the waiting game. Youth clubs are in regular contact with their players, setting goals and homework for their players.
Videos and posts of players homing in on their skills have shown that many are trying there best to be ready for the big day. It is no secret though that training and practicing on your own is not always easy to do.
Players miss their teammates and friends so motivation is not always easy to find. However, with the improved weather should allow for more outdoor activity, including their footwork and fitness.
Staying active is key, whether it be with the ball or just riding the bike. Encouragement to get outside and have some fun until we can return to the fields.
One player who has always worked hard on his game is Thunder Bay’s Evan Sawula, who has just received his Black and Gold’Future Leader Award.
Evan majored in bioengineering while playing for the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and is a current player on the Thunder Bay Chill USL League Two team roster.
———
PRO/INTERNATIONAL WATCH: Positive news as well for a couple of Canadian standouts. Women’s international, Janine Beckie has signed a new two-year deal with England’s Manchester City and Alphonso Davies has penned an extension in Germany, staying with Bayern Munich, through 2025.
Major League Soccer has extended its suspension of play till at least June 8. In the case of Toronto FC, this would have marked the half way point of the original schedule with 17 games in the books.
Leagues across Europe are approaching the point where huge decisions have to be made regarding the current season.
The first major top tier announcement has come from Holland where the Dutch FA has decided to abandon the current campaign.
With these two varying choices in mind, where does that leave other top flight leagues? Italy, Germany, Spain and England, amongst them, are all rumoured to favour to somehow completing their seasons.
Various scenarios and idea’s have been brought forward and some clubs have opened their doors for individual training. However, soccer is a contact sport and all associations agree that the health and safety of all concerned must be a priority.
In other news, the U.S. women’s team’s bid for equal pay has been dismissed, with the judge rejecting the players claims that they were under paid compared to the men.
American star player Alex Morgan says, “although disappointing news, this will not discourage us in our fight for equality.” A planned appeal is already in the works.
So, a lot of big decisions regarding the future of the game to be announced in the upcoming days. We all hope to see the return sooner rather than later, but people’s safety must be a priority as go forward.
Stay safe.
John Rider’s Soccer Scene runs in The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him with soccer news at jrexp@tbaytel.net.
