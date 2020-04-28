The venerable Strathcona Invitational is the latest major sports event in Thunder Bay to get the axe.
On Monday, the golf tournament’s organizing committee announced it will cancel the Invitational due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Invitational was set for July 31-Aug. 3 at Strathcona Golf Course.
“This year was to be a celebration of the 90th anniversary, with many special events planned,” organizers wrote in an email to The Chronicle-Journal. “We feel that with the format of the tournament, it would not be possible to hold it in the manner it has been held in the past.
“Thus, with the safety of our participants, our volunteers and city workers in mind, and consideration of the likely financial toll that is being taken by sponsors who have supported the tournament for years, we have made this decision.”
The Invitational features the top amateur golfers in Northwestern Ontario competing in match play flights.
Robert Cumming Jr. is the defending champion. He defeated Scott Wilke last August for his fifth career crown.
Since 1930, it had only been cancelled on two other occasions. In 1950, the district amateur took over the Invitational’s dates. A city strike stopped the tournament in 1998.
The committee vows to return in 2021 and continue to celebrate the tradition of the Invitational.
