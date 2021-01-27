The amalgamation of Fort William and Port Arthur, as well as Neebing and McIntyre Townships, into the City of Thunder Bay in 1970 also marked a season a trio of local hockey clubs would vie for league supremacy and a quest for the first-ever Centennial Cup Canadian Junior A championship.
Prior to that, back in the spring of 1970, the Westfort Hurricanes won a third-straight local crown and would try to win the Memorial Cup for the Lakehead one last time.
The Herks got past the Port Arthur Marrs 3-2 in the semifinal series and then topped the Fort William Canadians in five in the best-of-seven final.
Playing that year in the west, Westfort dropped the Dauphin Kings of Manitoba in six contests, then built up an early 2-0 lead of the Weyburn Red Wings before the Saskatchewan side reeled off four straight victories to claim the Abbott Cup Western championship.
Moving to the 1970-71 campaign, which saw a split in the ranks across the nation to major junior and junior A, the Hurricanes, Marrs and Canadians renewed acquaintances and aimed to win the newly minted Centennial Cup, which would go to the top team in junior A team for the first time.
All three Thunder Bay clubs were stacked with local talent and were all highly competitive.
Former Detroit Red Wings defenceman and three-time Stanley Cup winner Benny Woit coached the Hurricanes, while Max Mekilok and Moe Irving guided the Canadians and Ab Cava and Gary Cook were on the Marrs’ staff.
Through a 30-game regular season, only five points separated first to third in tightly-contested battle. Port Arthur finished just ahead of the Herks and Habs.
Each team was talented. Westfort boasted Joe Kompon, Dave and Ted Vescio, Doug Adams, future NHLer Dennis Owchar along with goaltenders Bob Welch and Terry Edwards.
Fort William was equally solid with the likes of Rick Adduono, Jerry Adduono, Tom Milani, Danny Gruen and Bob DePeiro, plus netminders Jim Szturm and Ken Turko.
As for the Marrs, their lineup featured more soon to be NHLers Lee Fogolin Jr., and Nelson Pyatt as well as the ever-popular Bill Goldthorpe along with future standout coaches Bill McDonald and George Gwozdecky.
They also sported a trio of goalkeepers in Dave Lysak, Ron Charbonneau and Dan Prokopchuk.
Port Arthur finishing first and earned a semifinal bye. Westfort would go the distance before slipping past Fort William and advance.
In the final, the league-leading Marrs proved to be too much, winning the Thunder Bay Junior Hockey League in five games against the Canadians.
Up next for P.A. was a three-game sweep of the Fort Frances Royals to claim the Jack Adams Trophy as champions of Northwestern Ontario.
Moving to the start of the Centennial Cup playdowns, the Marrs went head-to-head against the Sudbury Wolves in the Eastern quarter-finals.
Stuffing 5,500 fans into the Fort William Gardens for their home games, the Marrs rallied with back-to-back one-goal wins while facing elimination to take a hard-fought best-of-seven that went the distance.
However, the squad’s success came to an end in the next round as they fell to the eventual Eastern champion and Centennial Cup finalist Charlottetown Islanders in five games to end what would be the Marrs’ final season. They would transform into the Thunder Bay Vulcans.
Considering just how solid and closely matched each of the city’s junior A clubs were, you can’t help but ponder how much better they would have been if they had morphed into one squad.
Either way, be it 50 years ago, or well before and after, the sustained talent level of players and teams from Thunder Bay remains supreme and firmly establishes the Lakehead as one of the best hockey-producing towns in all of Canada.
Tom Annelin’s Net Shots column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
