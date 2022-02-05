Krista McCarville blasted out to a massive eight-point lead after six ends en route a 8-3 win over Tracy Fleury in the second round of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts playoffs at Fort William Gardens on Friday.
The Thunder Bay skip and her Northern Ontario crew are now just one win away from a berth in the final of the Canadian women’s curling championship. Standing in Team McCarville’s way in tonight’s 1-2 Page playoff game (7 p.m., TSN) is Andrea Crawford of New Brunswick.
The loser of that game will play in a do-or-die semifinal against the winner of the 3-4 Page game featuring two-time defending champion Kerri Einarson and Fleury.
Crawford defeated Einarson 8-6 in the other qualifier Friday night.
McCarville stole points in five consecutive ends, including deuces in the second, fifth and sixth, against a Fleury team unaccustomed to giving them up.
“I’m just really happy with the team that we went out there firing. We made every shot. And I thought we were really into it,” said McCarville.
“We learned the ice really well. Our draw weight was really good. I’m just so proud of the girls how we persevered and went through and played our game.”
The loss was Fleury’s first after seven consecutive wins. Fleury’s wild card entry beat McCarville Friday 8-6 in round-robin play.
“Honestly it’s so key to get those lead rocks in a good spot, and Sarah (Potts) was doing that so well. Ashley (Sippala) and Kendra (Lilly) were making unbelievable guards every single time,” said McCarville.
“When it came to my rocks we were in a pretty good position almost every single end. My job was pretty easy (Friday), which I hope carries forth to (today).”
Now McCarville has two chances to make it to the final and earn Thunder Bay its first Scotties crown since 1989.
“We’ve never been in the 1-2 game,” said Lilly. “That was the one game we really wanted to do this year. We’re unbelievably happy that we’ve got that chance. I don’t think we really want to think about it as having a second chance. We want to go out and play exactly how we did (Friday) in that game . . . see what happens.”
Team Fleury scored singles in the seventh, eighth and ninth, the last two steals, but it was too little too late. They conceded in the tenth end.
“Got to give credit to Team McCarville,” said Fleury. “They played really well. They put their rocks in good spots. They put a lot of pressure on us to make our shots.”
The eight-point lead against Fleury was a replay of McCarville 9-1 lead in afternoon match against Nova Scotia’s Christina Black.
The Northern Ontario rink held on to defeat a plucky Black squad to win 11-8 to advance to the evening game.
McCarville scored four in the third end, and stole four in the fourth end to take a commanding 9-1 lead over Nova Scotia. Black made a game of it. Nova Scotia struck for four of their own in the fifth end — the first time in Scotties history that three consecutive ends of four or more points — and added steals of one in the sixth, seventh, and eighth to shave McCarville’s lead to one.
“When you give up steal after steal it can get to you a little bit,” said McCarville. “After every single end we’d get together and we’d just stay really positive and even though there were some missed shots because it’s a long game and anything can happen. We were still in control. . . . We’re up this many with hammer.
“We just kind of focus on making those shots and not really looking at what happened the end before, kind of just forgetting about it,” she added. “Knowing we were still in a good position is what we kept telling ourselves.”
McCarville reflected on the two eight-point leads on the day.
“The earlier game I thought we played really well in the first half. We did struggle a bit in the second half. When you’re up that much it’s tough to defend,” McCarville said. “Coming to (Friday night’s) game I thought we played super good. We’re definitely on the rise.”
Due to COVID-19 concerns the round-robin portion of the tournament was held in an empty Gardens without fans or media in the building. A limited number of volunteers registered for the competition and junior curlers from the area are allowed to attend the playoffs.
Each of McCarville’s shots drew loud cheers from the crowd of around 200 fans in the building Friday.
“That was awesome,” said McCarville. “It’s pretty uplifting when you make a good shot and you have a lot of cheers, especially when you hear people you know yelling your name.”
