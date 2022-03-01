With local tournaments sandwiching this past week’s schedule, game action was limited but still full of strong performances by teams and individuals throughout the Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association.
The under-18 A Neebing Hawks netted late third period goals in both of their games to earn 3-3 and 4-4 ties this week.
In the opening tie, Andrew Bragnalo scored twice in the final four minutes of the game to give the Hawks a 3-3 draw with the West End Bruins. Tyler Anderson fired home two goals in the game for the Bruins as well.
About 48 hours later, the Hawks’ Matthew Caccamo tied the game with a powerplay marker with just 43 seconds left in the game to tie the Fort William Canadiens 4-4.
Over the weekend, Neebing reached the final of the Elks Central Canada Tournament in Thunder Bay before losing the gold medal game, 7-1, to Schreiber.
The Current River Comets’ Carter Vaillant scored twice in the first period of the Monday night showcase game, but the Fort William Hurricanes battled back and Landen Almgren finally tied the game with less than two minutes left in the 2-2 game.
The Comets also picked up a 2-0 victory this past week as Nathan Jacob made 31 saves to earn the shutout while Jordan Waswa chipped in two assists in the win over the Fort William Canadiens.
The Fort William Hurricanes added a win to their earlier tie this week when they dropped the Westfort Maroons 8-1. In the victory, the Hurricanes’ Matthew Dahl registered a hat trick while teammate Lucas Dupuis added two more goals.
The Thunder Bay Beavers’ Charlie Kozar also tallied a hat trick this past week as the Beavers doubled up on the West End Bruins 4-2.
A balanced scoring approach worked well for the South End Junior Stars as a dozen skaters registered a point including two goals by Chase Imbeault as the Junior Stars outscored the Westfort Rangers 5-3.
The Rangers’ Brett Graver and Kylen Echum both finished the night with three points.
Tyler Konopski scored twice for the Rangers the next evening as they responded with a 4-1 win over the Thunder Bay Elks.
Under-18 AA
The under-15 AAA Thunder Bay Kings notched a pair of victories this past week starting with a 2-1 win over the Fort William Canadiens in which Easton Mikus’ early third period tally was the deciding goal.
In the second win, a 5-2 defeat of the Volunteer Pool Bearcats, the Kings scored three times in the third period including the game-winning goal by Liam Lucas.
Eight different goal scorers found the back of the net for the Fort William Hurricanes as they dropped the Nipigon Elks 8-1. The Hurricanes’ Hunter Meunier and Marcus Grillo both finished the game with three points.
Adam Maenpaa scored late to give his West End Bruins a late lead but the Fort William Canadiens’ Noah Power evened the score just 98 seconds later to give the two teams a point in a 3-3 draw.
Late in the week, the Current River Comets’ Isaac Cain scored two goals to lead the Comets to a 3-2 win over the Fort William Hurricanes.
Under-15 AA
Morgan Blackwood was perfect in net for the Neebing Hawks and Lucas Garatti notched two points as the Hawks shutout the North End Flames 3-0.
The South End Rangers’ Holdyn Pressenger scored midway through the third period and that goal held up as the game winner in a 2-1 win over the North End Flames. The Rangers’ Billy MacGillivray also added two assists in the victory.
Ali Hassen Alam scored the game-winning goal and Anthony Polito’s two assists led the offense for the Thunder Bay Beavers as they topped the Westfort Maroons 4-1.
In exhibition action, the under-13 AAA Thunder Bay Kings dropped the Westfort Maroons 9-2. In the win, the Kings’ Nick Rojik had a two goal, two assist performance while Keegan Bragnalo also notched two goals.
Under-15 A
A quiet past week had just two games played this past week starting with the Westfort Maroons and Nipigon Elks finishing in 3-3 tie.
The Maroons’ Nathaniel Ostrom scored with just 1:22 left in the game and then teammate Ryder Bedard scored 35 seconds later to earn the point for the Maroons.
The Nipigon Elks’ Rayna Ruth scored twice in the game. At the Elks Central Canada event over the weekend, the Elks defeated the Westfort Rangers 3-2 in the final of the under-15 A division.
Merissa Currie notched three goals and Nicholas Chiodo finished with four points for the Thunder Bay Beavers in a 5-1 triumph over the West End Bruins.
