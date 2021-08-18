The Kam River Fighting Walleye will bring back the Teleco Cup exhibition championship. However, it will have a much different look at the Superior International Junior Hockey League is able to open operations.
On Tuesday, the Fighting Walleye announced details for a four-team exhibition tournament at NorWest Arena, slated for Sept. 10-12.
Joining the host Walleye will be the fellow SIJHL clubs, the Fort Frances Lakers and the Wisconsin Lumberjacks, as well as an all-star team from the Lakehead Junior B Hockey League.
The clubs will play in a round-robin format with the top two records meeting each other in the final on the last day.
“We are very grateful to have Teleco back for a second year as the presenting sponsor,” Fighting Walleye president Derek Geddes said in press release. “Their support has gone a long way in helping us put on this first-class event.”
Last year’s inaugural Teleco Cup featured an eight-game series between the Fighting Walleye and the Thunder Bay North Stars last November. Thunder Bay won the series 5-3. However the rest of the SIJHL regular season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very excited to have these three teams join us for the Teleco Cup,” said Kam River general manager Kevin McCallum. “We are excited to see our future rivals in Wisconsin and Fort Frances join us and get ready for the season, and having the LJHL Selects is an opportunity for all SIJHL teams involved to find potential players and affiliates, which goes a long way for all our clubs, and to showcase their product.”
Added LJHL president Josh Gribben: “When we were originally approached about the idea to ice a team in the Teleco Cup, we were thrilled for the opportunity to showcase the LJHL talent and to get some of our players back on the ice. . . . We are all looking forward to the event and are grateful for the chance to compete against some of the SIJHL's best.”
Tickets for the eight-game event are available online at www.fightingwalleye.com
The Kam River organization plans on turning the pre-season tournament into a tradition.
“We look forward to growing the event each year,” added McCallum. “We had the opportunity to have NOJHL and MJHL teams involved this season but with the uncertainty of the pandemic we kept it to our branch.”
The Fighting Walleye will open tryout camp on Aug. 24. Kam River assistant coach Bryan Smeltzer said close to 80 players have registered.
The SIJHL regular season starts on Sept. 17. Seven teams will be in the league this campaign.
One team set to join the fold in 2022-23 are the Sioux Lookout Bombers. The Bombers held a fundraising golf tournament over the weekend.
