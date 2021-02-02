As fans, we all have recollections of watching hockey locally.
My earliest memories were that of the Thunder Bay Twins, seeing them play at Fort William Gardens, competing in the United States Hockey League against such opponents as the Green Bay Bobcats, Marquette Iron Rangers and the Calumet Copper Chiefs.
This is when the USHL ran as a semi-professional/senior league before it eventually transformed into the junior loop it is today. The newly-minted Twins joined the USHL in 1970 and played there for five seasons.
In all, they played 213 regular season contests over those five years, winning a league-high 142 of them, while losing 66 and registering five ties.
During the Twins’ initial campaign in the loop, they were coached by Joe Wirkunen and finished third in the standings, behind the second-place Waterloo Black Hawks and Marquette, the eventual champions.
Rick Yeo led the league in assists with 40 and was second in points with 61. Meanwhile, Gary Mork and Dwight Stirrett paced the Twins with 27 tallies apiece and were among the top point-getters overall.
For the next three years, former NHLer Lee Fogolin took over the coaching reigns of the Twins and led them to league titles in both 1973 and 1974.
Back in 1971-72, Thunder Bay finished tied for second with Waterloo, but it was Green Bay who went on to win it all. Pacing the Twins offensively that year was veteran forward Barry Hogan, who went on to captain the Twins during their 1975 Allan Cup run.
In 1971-72, Hogan led all USHL skaters in goals (29), assists (32) and points (61). Fellow forward Bill McEwan finished sixth in league offensive numbers with 40 points, including 16 goals, and also racked up 88 penalty minutes to lead the way there.
In winning their first USHL championship, Thunder Bay finished first in the eight-team league with an impressive 37-7-1 regular season record in 1972-73 before they eventually dumped the Chicago Warriors in the final. The series was capped in front of a boisterous Gardens crowd with a 6-2 win in the finale.
Of note, the head coach of the Chicago squad was a future Pittsburgh Penguins bench boss, Gene Ubriaco.
That year Fogolin put together a line of Hogan, along with the Geraldton duo of Jack Byerly and Chuck Kelner, who clicked instantly and finished 1-2-3 in league scoring. Byerly led the USHL, playing well over a two point-per-game clip, racking up 105 points while topping the league in markers and helpers with 42 and 63, respectively.
Kelner was next with 95 points as he scored 39 times and helped set up 56 more. Hogan provided 75 points of his own.
A year later in a nine-team USHL, the Twins once again finished in top spot, going 35-12-1 before winning a second straight title. That campaign saw Hogan collect 103 points to lead the way offensively, highlighted by 47 goals.
Byerly tied for eighth in tallies with 34. David Bragnalo’s 47 assists was good for seventh in that category.
Taking over the club as player-coach in their final USHL season of 1974-75, Dave Siciliano guided the squad to a second place finish. They went 36-10-2 in a year that saw Waterloo take the title.
Gary Linquist led the team in goals, with 35, Bragnalo and Brian DePiero were tops in helpers with 53 apiece. DePiero led the team in scoring with 85 points, while Bylerly was close by with 81.
Despite not winning a third-straight USHL crown, the Twins’ focus on bringing the Lakehead its first Allan Cup crown since 1939 was clearly on track.
Thunder Bay found their stride in their quest to win a Canadian senior championship. There they swept the Spokane Flyers to claim the Patton Cup Western Canada senior crown before clipping the Barrie Flyers in six games to win their first of a record-setting five Allan Cups.
The Twins’ road to glory began over 50 years ago in the USHL and still resonates proudly among local hockey fans today.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
