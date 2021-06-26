The first player signed in Thunder Bay Whiskey Jacks history also turned out to be its most popular. Todd Jason Rosenthal brought a blue collar work ethic to the diamond every day, much in tune with the patrons at Port Arthur Stadium who watched him play.
“I was maybe one of the few people that signed in the league and was thrilled at the position I was in because I had no real offers at the time,” recalled Rosenthal from his home in the Nolita section of New York City. “I might have been an anomaly in having a manager (Dan Shwam) knowing what I could do, being able to perform at a higher level than rookie ball. I couldn’t have been in a better situation oddly enough.”
A rookie first baseman-sometime-outfielder playing for the independent Salt Lake City Trappers in the Pioneer League (batting .309 in addition to his trademark defensive élan), Rosenthal considered his move to the Northern League — compliments of Salt Lake City manager Nick Belmonte and its first base coach Shwam — a promotion. Belmonte was director of player development for the new incarnation of the Northern League and to this day Rosenthal can’t thank him and Shwam enough.
“Other players might have felt like they were dropped and lost in the weeds from where they already were. I was not there yet. . . . I actually got elevated. I couldn’t wait to get going. I was thrilled,” said Rosenthal.
The mutual love affair between player and city was evident from the start. Despite a six-game road losing streak to start the season, the Jacks won six straight at home to even their record, and drew huge crowds in the process — 6,200-plus in their inaugural game.
“When we started, the town was very energized,” said the six-foot, 195-pound lefthander. “The fans at the stadium, they valued the style of play I played. I did not like prima-donnas, I didn’t like people who didn’t get dirty. . . . I’d be limping in happy to play on one leg. There was an immediate match of a fan base that appreciated that type of player. I was going out in the same mindset. We both liked that archetype of player. It was very easy early on to dive and get dirty and smash into walls. It’s like ‘Ok, this guy is one of us.’
“I always felt an extra power at home games in Thunder Bay. I just felt like there’s an army of people, I’m on their side and they’re on my side. They’re grinding through their day trying to get their rent paid and I’m smashing through walls just to get here. . . . The nuances of the things I would do that would get overlooked (by others) were understood by the people in (Port Arthur Stadium).”
