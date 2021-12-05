Tracey Larocque's Canadian club curling championship rink will arrive home in Thunder Bay this afternoon.
Larocque, third Samantha Morris, second Corie Adamson and lead Rebecca Carr won the national title on Saturday in Ottawa with a 7-5 win over Ontario's Laurie Shields.
For fans looking to greet the newly-crowned champions in person, the team is scheduled to land at Thunder Bay International Airport at 3:38 p.m. today on Air Canada Flight No. 8935.
The Fort William Curling Club foursome scored a deuce in an extra end of a back and forth final. Larocque went 5-1 in round-robin play before dropping her first match in the double-knockout playoffs. The rink proceeded to win their next four games to finish off the field.
The title marks Northern Ontario's first national club championship since it became an official Curling Canada event in 2009. The club level is for curlers who are not on competitive teams that vie for Brier and Scotties berths.
This past week in Ottawa was the core of the team's second trip to the championship. Larocque, Carr and Adamson represented Northern Ontario at the club nationals in 2019 held in Leduc, Alta.
