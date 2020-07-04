One of the positive things that has come out of the temporary closure of the exhibits, archives and programming of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame due to the COVID-19 pandemic is that our staff have been able to undertake some of the tasks that often have to be put on the back burner during the days that we are open to the public.
For example, our curator, Kate Dwyer, has had a little bit more time to dedicate to cataloguing our artifact and archival collections. The other day she showed me a photograph that she was scanning into our new computerized system that included a young player that would go on to make a name for himself not in the hockey arena, but in the political one. He stood out alongside the other players for a couple of reasons.
For one thing he was the smallest in the line-up and the other unique thing about him was that he was wearing a bow-tie. Given that he was born in Sioux Lookout in 1913 and the date of the photograph was 1928-29 it would appear that this future politician developed his penchant for bow-ties during his teenage years.
I am speaking about the one and only Walter Assef, who first became involved in politics by serving on Fort William city council (1961-1964, 1966-1969).
Following the amalgamation of the twin cities, he became an alderman on Thunder Bay City Council from 1970-72, going on to serve as Mayor for 11 years (1973-1978, 1981 1985).
In fact, it was during his first year as Mayor that he earned his famous nickname, Jolly Wally which, according to the City of Thunder Bay’s website, was given to him by Prince Phillip based upon his actions during Queen Elizabeth’s 1973 visit.
To be honest I was somewhat surprised to see Assef pictured as part of a hockey team, as I have read references to him spending time on the stage as a Vaudevillian performer but never involved in sports as an athlete. Having said that I do know that he was a great collector of sports memorabilia as we had a number of items donated to our collection by his family upon his passing, including trophies, photographs and programs from a number of sporting events.
Assef was also a great booster of our various sports teams and athletes, cheering them on and welcoming them home with great pride following their accomplishments on the national and international stage.
As I read through the list of other politicians who have served on Thunder Bay City Council since our amalgamation in 1970, I was reminded of the fact that some of our former elected officials are honoured members of the Sports Hall of Fame.
Three of them actually spent time on the City of Thunder Bay’s first Council including legendary hockey coach and scout Michael (Mickey) Hennessy, NHLer and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Edgar Laprade and national and international champion auto racer Tom Jones.
Like Assef, both Hennessy and Laprade spent time around their respective council tables prior to the formation of Thunder Bay. Hennessy served on Fort William City Council from 1962-69 and Laprade represented his Port Arthur constituents from 1959-69. Another Hall of Fame inductee, builder of sport Thomas McAuliffe, was also a long time member of Port Arthur City Council serving various terms during the 1930s, 40s and 50s.
Both Laprade and Jones left political life in 1972 with Hennessy going on to make a career out of it. A popular candidate, he remained on city council until the spring of 1977 when he resigned to run successfully as an MPP for the Progressive Conservative party, serving from 1977-87 in the Bill Davis and Frank Miller administrations. Returning to municipal politics he was re-elected back to Thunder Bay City Council in 1989 and served until his passing in the spring of 1991.
While there was no doubt that Mickey left his mark in the world of politics, his contributions to sports were also legendary. Born in Montreal, he first got involved in boxing and represented Canada as a member of the 1936 Canadian Olympic boxing team. Serving as a scout with the Montreal Canadiens, one of his first recruits was a young Jean Beliveau.
Sent to Fort William in 1952 to take over the reins as head coach of the Fort William Junior Canadiens, Henessy served behind the bench for 12 seasons from 1952-64. His style of coaching was described as tough yet compassionate, a disciplinarian, who demanded, and received, respect from his players.
He also received results with the Junior Canadiens dominating the local and regional junior hockey league, claiming 10 district titles, two Thunder Bay-Manitoba Hockey League titles and twice competing in the Western Canadian Junior Hockey finals with some of his players eventually making their way into the National Hockey League.
Following his coaching duties, Mickey continued to serve as a Scout with the Montreal Canadiens, a position he held up until the late 1970s.
Over the past 50 years there have been other City of Thunder Bay elected officials who have earned a spot in our hallowed halls. In 1984 dedicated builder of sport Lorne Allard was honoured for his contributions.
Joining him that same year was Bill Scollie who was inducted into the athlete category for his success in the sport of rowing, an honour he repeated in 1997 as a member of the 1977 Thunder Bay Rowing Club Senior Heavy Fours rowing crew.
Other former members of Thunder Bay City Council have also made it into the Hall as part of teams including Larry Hebert, who was inducted as the manager of the national champion 1966 Fort William Americans Senior Little League Team and former mayor Jack Masters, who served as the President of the 1975 Allan Cup winning Thunder Bay Twins.
Another mayor Bill Salonen, who guided the City of Dryden for many years, was inducted as a builder in 2014.
While none of our current City Council members are included amongst our Hall of Fame inductees, I have come across some of their pictures and newspaper articles in our archives including Mayor Bill Mauro who back in the day was a standout on the ice between the pipes and on the baseball field.
No wonder Thunder Bay is such a proud sports town when so many of our leaders, both past and present, have contributed to our sports history.
Until next time, keep that sports history pride alive and stay safe.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
