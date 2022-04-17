As I was touring some guests around the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame recently they commented on how some of the trophies that we have on display truly are pieces of art given their intricate detail of silver etchings and adornments.
It also served as a reminder of how much power a piece of silverware can wield, as is evidenced at the end of each NHL season when the two white-gloved representatives from the Hockey Hall of Fame, Phil Pritchard and Craig Campbell, carry the Stanley Cup to centre ice.
With each step taken along the red carpet, the sense of anticipation can be seen building in the eyes of the individuals waiting to have their chance to lift the magical trophy above their head.
As each team member takes their turn lifting the Cup, you can’t help but picture them as little kids back on their hometown rink dreaming of the moment they are experiencing. Powerful stuff indeed. The excitement a Stanley Cup brings to a hockey fan is also just as intense, which is something as a Toronto Maple Leaf fan I hope to experience one day before I die.
While the Stanley Cup holds a special place in the hearts of hockey fans, there are many trophies that athletes have challenged for to earn the right to hold aloft, drink from and be photographed with. The keepers of these cups are often halls of fame and sports museums.
Over the years, the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame has collected, housed and exhibited a number of interesting and significant trophies from our regions sporting past, some of which are also over a century old.
One such piece is the Cooper Charity Cup which was donated in 1909 by Alf Cooper of Cooper and Company Real Estate to be competed for in a series of soccer-football matches.
The introduction of this trophy was so anticipated that reports of its arrival were announced in the local paper noting that “the handsome Charity Cup arrived in the city . . . and has been placed on exhibition. The trophy stands about two feet high and is a most beautiful one.”
It was named the Charity Cup because a percentage of the gate receipts of each game were to be given to McKellar Hospital. The winners of the cup were proclaimed the champions of New Ontario.
The first game of the series was held on July 8, 1909 with over $30 being collected for the hospital.
The cup was presented on and off throughout the years, with teams competing for it in the early 1900s, from 1922-27, and fairly consistently from 1947 onwards, until its retirement in the mid-1990s. Teams such as the C.P.R., Fort William Great War Vets, Brent Park, Royal Canadian Legion, Polonia, Italia and Juventus were all multiple winners of this great trophy.
It is currently on display for the community to enjoy at our hall of fame, just as it was when it first arrived in our city over a century ago.
Another historic trophy currently on display at the NWO Sports Hall of Fame is the Scotland Woolen Mills Company Trophy, which was awarded to the senior champions of the Thunder Bay Amateur Hockey Association dating back to 1919.
Although the original base has long been lost, the beautiful silver trophy that once sat atop the base remains.
To the players in the early days of hockey in this region, winning this trophy was in some ways equivalent to claiming the Stanley Cup as it represented supremacy amongst the highly competitive district senior hockey teams. It also holds another similarity with the Stanley Cup.
In March of 1907 when the Montreal Wanderers successfully challenged the Kenora Thistles to win back the Stanley Cup they went to a photography studio to have their picture taken with the trophy. When they exited the studio they left the trophy behind and the mother of the photographer used it to hold flowers for a few months until it was reclaimed.
The person that ended up with the once discarded Scotland Woolen Mills trophy had a similar plan. The trophy went missing for a few years and was recovered in the mid 1980s with stories of it once being used as a flowerpot which is substantiated by the telltale trowel marks that remain forever etched in its silver sides.
———
Not only is the history of hockey symbolized by artful silverware, the sport of hockey and art are also being combined in a special fundraising project that is currently underway.
NWO Sports Hall of Fame Inductee Vern Stenlund and his sister Carol Stenlund Kajorinne have kindly offered to host an online art auction featuring over 50 of their original paintings as a fundraising project in support of the hall.
One of the items includes a piece called “No Name Required” simply because when you see a jersey in Boston colours with the number 4, everyone knows who it belongs to!
Vern was lucky enough to have hockey legend Bobby Orr graciously sign this piece to help in their fundraising efforts.
The online auction is currently underway and will close on April 23 at 9 p.m.
To see all of the items and to place a bid visit the website at www.32auctions.com/NWOSHOF2022.
The public is also invited to drop by the hall at 219 May Street South, beside Thunder Bay City Hall, on April 23 any time between noon and 5 p.m. to see all of the pieces on display.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive and stay safe.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.