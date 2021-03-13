Junior football player. Dedicated teacher. Sports Illustrated cover photographer. Mike Carlson has made me “Thunder Bay proud” of him.
Carlson, the son of local high school football coaching great Gerry Carlson, attended St. Pius, E.Q. Jennings, Hammarskjold and Lakehead University on his way to teaching public school in Florida. Mike says teaching is in his blood. He is also an accomplished sports photographer.
We spoke over the phone recently while Carlson was waiting to shoot a Toronto Raptors game in Tampa.
He is the lead teacher of a Media Academy at River Ridge High School in New Port Richey where he specializes in photography, video, digital design and working in media with social media playing a big role.
You would not want to mess with Mr. Carlson, a burly fellow who also starred with the Thunder Bay Giants junior football team in his youth (where Gerry also coached).
By night, this sports photographer has worked this year’s Super Bowl, the 2015 Stanley Cup final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks, the 2008 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Philadelphia Phillies and the NBA All- Star Weekend in Orlando just to name a few assignments. But a memorable moment for Carlson is having his work grace the front of a famous magazine in 2013.
“I guess my personal highlight was the cover of Sports Illustrated because I grew up essentially wall papering my room in SI photos,” Carlson said. “I get published a lot because I work for Associated Press and Getty Images but there’s something about getting a cover.”
The cover was of Alex Rodriguez. Carlson was shooting a private workout in Tampa during one of his rehab sessions at the New York Yankees facility in Florida.
“I had to get down on the ground and shoot through the dugout fence, because it was what they wanted,” Carlson recalls.
Carlson played on the defensive line for the Thunder Bay Giants until he shattered his arm, which still has two plates and 16 screws in it, forcing him to play centre. His firsthand knowledge of the game is paying off now.
“The best football job was working as a team photographer for the Buccaneers for the last 16 seasons,” he says. “I get the full experience of the NFL from community events, practices, travel with the team to away games, locker room pre/post game. I have the full appreciation of what goes into the NFL that most people don’t see. You see the ups and the downs.
“Teaching is still rewarding,” Carlson adds. “I love seeing kids take a passion for what I teach, and go on to work in media or just take the passion for photography or design and apply it where they go for work.”
Every teacher can relate to Carlson’s experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been a tough year, obviously. I am really feeling the effect of missing clubs, activities where I can work with the kids outside of the classroom,” he says.
“All we have here is sports and even that is restricted. Every class I teach is in-person and Zoom mix which is not ideal. It shows it has taken a toll on the kids mentally and it is showing in their grades for sure. There is a decline and it is understandable.”
Every now and then there is a story that makes you proud and leaves an impression. This was one of those stories. To his friends and family, Mike Carlson is a gem. A true professional and a gentleman.
Remember: Always dream big you never know where life will take you.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
