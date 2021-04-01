Off to the Frozen Four

Thunder Bay’s Ryan Fanti compiled an 11-7-2 record, 2.36 goals against

average, .907 save percentage over 20 games with the University of

Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs this season.

 Photo courtesy of UMD Athletics

Thunder Bay’s Ryan Fanti punched UMD’s ticket to the Frozen Four as the

winning goaltender as the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs

defeated the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 3-2.

Luke Mylmok’s game winner came just over two minutes into the fifth

overtime at Scheels Arena in Fargo, N.D.

At two hours, 22 minutes and 13 seconds, it was the longest game in the

74-year history of NCAA hockey. The game ended at 2:58 a.m. Eastern

time.

Freshman fourth-liner Mylmok found a hole through Adam Scheel to send

the Bulldogs to their fourth consecutive Frozen Four appearance. It was

just his second goal of the year.

The Bulldogs are the reigning two-time national champions.

“Just relieved at this point. It was such a crazy game,” said Fanti,

back in Duluth after the bus ride from Fargo. “It’s obviously amazing

that we’re going to Pittsburgh to play in the Frozen Four. Everyone’s

just so exhausted and tired that when that goal finally went in, the

first word that comes to mind is just relief.”

Fanti came in at the 4:37-mark of the fourth overtime to relieve

starter Zach Stejskal, who cramped up and was unable to continue.

Stejskal made 57 saves, while Scheels turned away 51 in a losing cause.

Fanti had six saves in the final 17 minutes and 36 seconds to collect

the victory.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.