Thunder Bay’s Ryan Fanti punched UMD’s ticket to the Frozen Four as the
winning goaltender as the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs
defeated the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 3-2.
Luke Mylmok’s game winner came just over two minutes into the fifth
overtime at Scheels Arena in Fargo, N.D.
At two hours, 22 minutes and 13 seconds, it was the longest game in the
74-year history of NCAA hockey. The game ended at 2:58 a.m. Eastern
time.
Freshman fourth-liner Mylmok found a hole through Adam Scheel to send
the Bulldogs to their fourth consecutive Frozen Four appearance. It was
just his second goal of the year.
The Bulldogs are the reigning two-time national champions.
“Just relieved at this point. It was such a crazy game,” said Fanti,
back in Duluth after the bus ride from Fargo. “It’s obviously amazing
that we’re going to Pittsburgh to play in the Frozen Four. Everyone’s
just so exhausted and tired that when that goal finally went in, the
first word that comes to mind is just relief.”
Fanti came in at the 4:37-mark of the fourth overtime to relieve
starter Zach Stejskal, who cramped up and was unable to continue.
Stejskal made 57 saves, while Scheels turned away 51 in a losing cause.
Fanti had six saves in the final 17 minutes and 36 seconds to collect
the victory.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.