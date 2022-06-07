Veteran drivers from the Fort Frances area had the last victory spin to kick off Thunder City Speedway’s massive three-day opening weekend of stock car racing.
Devlin’s Brody Strachan won the ‘A’ feature of the Wissota Modified class, beating out Joel Cryderman of Thunder Bay and Fort Frances’ Tanner Williamson. In the Wissota midwest modified feature, Garrett Paull and Jamie Davies — both of Fort Frances — went 1-2. Thunder Bay’s David Simpson, Cole Chernosky and Adam Dennhart rounded out the top five.
All three days drew strong crowds at the new track, which had opened last year.
Chernosky had won the first major race on Friday, topping the Wissota super stocks on Friday, while Simpson took the checkered flag in Saturday’s feature of midwest mods. Chernosky also edged Shawn Polonoski and Simpson to win the super stocks feature on Saturday.
Williamson was the big-money winner in the mods feature on Saturday. Strachan was second, followed by Colin Chaschuk of Neebing.
The first official Wednesday series at Thunder City kick off this Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. Grandstands will open at 4:30 p.m. The series marks the return of regular weekly stock car racing in the Thunder Bay area in 20 years.
The series will run weekly until the end of August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.