Everyone is excited about being at the recently opened Canada Games Complex pool again — even if it means 4:45 a.m. wake-up times, masks, and a good dose of social distancing.
New Thunder Bay Thunderbolts head coach John McLeod did some preliminary training in August with the squad, sort of proving ground for the real thing. Now it’s time for some serious training.
“Theoretically, this is the perfect season for us,” McLeod said Wednesday during a ‘meet the team’ press conference. “We don’t have to worry about travel, sickness, renting hotels. We have a wonderful facility here, we can do the majority of our competitions in-house. It could possibly be a perfect season for us.”
“We’re still in the first week of our training,” he added. “All I told the athletes is that in six weeks we will be racing.”
Racing may have to be defined as coach-timed for now, as COVID-19 protocol is ironed out.
“I’ve never gone through this as an athlete. I’m going through this is as a coach,” said McLeod, who moved to Thunder Bay from southern Ontario to replace former coach Tommaso Panizza. “I can’t imagine how much these kids are upset, bouncing off the walls, wondering if the sport will come back. I recognized early on my priority was to get these kids back in the water and get them together with their teammates.”
Membership is at 76 swimmers with the Thunderbolts. For the now, the focus will be on the more competitive athletes.
“We have goals to bring back the non-competitive as soon as possible,” said McLeod. “We’re hoping in the next coming months. And if that happens, I don’t see why we can’t grow and expand the club. Not all sports are up and running. We’ve got extra pool time and we have than enough room to grow right now.”
Multi-sport athlete (tennis, baseball, squash and swimming) Matthew Foulds, part of the National Swim Group, welcomes a return to competition.
“I’m super excited to get back into the pool. I can’t wait until we’re allowed to have swim meets again. One bad thought is waking up in the morning. But I’m super excited. Just the feeling you get when you get on that block and they call your name. That just gives you so much adrenaline”
Kaitlyn Luu, 13, also part of the National Swim Group.
“I was really missing it. It’s great to be back in the pool. The last time I swam for the ‘Bolts, was, we did a little training in the summer, but have not raced since March,” said Luu, whose specialties are long distance free style and individual medley.
Provincial Swim Group participant Mackenzie Thompson echoed Luu’s comments.
“We were doing workouts from home with stuff the club sent to us. But it was really hard not being able to swim in the pool, she said. “We have a camp, so we were lucky, but we didn’t swim any lengths or anything. It was hard. It’s nice to be back, because, you know, just really missed it.
“I love racing because I like to beat my time every time I race. It’s makes me happy when I get a personal best and beat someone.”
Coach McLeod isn’t the only new member of the Thunderbolt executive. Megan Harri has become the new president of the Thunderbolts, taking over from Dr. Jon Johnsen.
“It has been a learning curve,” admitted Harri, whose daughter Isabelle is a national swimmer with the Thunderbolts. “I put my name forward as president. I’ve been on the board four years prior to this. I’m excited to work with coach John McLeod. I’m glad that all the swimmers are back in the water. I’m looking forward to a very positive experience this year.”
McLeod, acutely aware of Thunder Bay’s proud history of swimming success ,especially in the 70’s, is gearing up for the Olympics.
“The biggest question for me is the Olympic Trials. That’s the culmination of four years of work, eight years of work, a lifetime of work for all these athletes,” said McLeod. “We have several athletes here who have qualified for Olympic trials and they had that taken away from them.
“We have about eight months to plan for the new Olympic trials. Beyond that, National competitions. We’re hoping they’ll pick up. What we’ll see, probably in the new year, February, March, April and beyond , is actual competitions in the new COVID society.”
McLeod admitted he is aware of the second wave of the virus that has hit the more populated areas in Canada.
“I have family in southern Ontario. I have friends in Montreal and Toronto. I’m in constant contact communication with them. . . . In September they were told three weeks off and they’re sort of the midst of second wave,” he said.
“What I tell the athletes is there’s always things in life you can control and things in life you can’t control. I can’t control if there’s a second wave or not. I can only control what’s at my facility and what’s going on with my kids. Right now our kids are swimming, they’re happy and things are going well. So we’re going to ride that wave as long as we can.”
