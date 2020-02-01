Mario Culina stopped all 44 shots as the Brock Badgers defeated the Lakehead Thunderwolves 4-0 in a key division game at Fort William Gardens on Friday night.
The Badgers are already in the OUA West playoff picture and are looking to gain a top-four spot, while the eighth-place Thunderwolves missed another opportunity to inch closer to the postseason.
Lakehead falls to 3-8 at home and 11-12-2 overall. Wilkins felt his squad lacked desperation. His players will get a chance for redemption in tonight’s rematch.
“That’s the word a few guys need for sure. It’s a little disappointing,” he said. “At the end of the day we get to see what we’re made of (tonight). Guys can bounce back. I thought we were desperate last Saturday (a 3-2 overtime win against Western) with the intention that it was going to carry over to (Friday). I thought we started off with some good jump. Penalty trouble took us out of the flow. It’s up to us to stick with it, fight through it.”
The Thunderwolves play ninth-place Waterloo at home next weekend for a pair — the only team that can oust them for a playoff spot. A win tonight puts them six points up on Waterloo. Waterloo visits Western today.
Lakehead held a 16-7 shot advantage through 20 minutes but couldn’t solve Culina, who joined the Badgers during the winter break.
“I thought it was good team effort, not just me the whole team,” said the Sault Ste. Marie native. “They kept most of the shots to the outside. We had a slow start because we were on the plane this morning. We were solid after that.”
Ayden MacDonald scored on a feed from Dexter Weber, left dot to LU goaltender Nic Renyard’s doorstep at 4:39 of the second to put the Badgers up 1-0.
Lakehead’s best chance of the period came halfway through the second period on the game’s first penalty kill. Daniel Del Paggio fed Tomas Soustal on a 2-on-1, but Culina handled the effort.
Skylar Pacheco scored on a Badger powerplay at 17:49 with 13 seconds left in the LU penalty kill for a two-goal spread.
“I was pretty disappointed in our guys. It was one of the worst periods we’ve played,” said Brock head coach Marty Williamson of the opening frame. “Credit to (Lakehead). They pushed us hard. Our goaltender was outstanding when we needed him to be.
“I thought we came out and played an outstanding second period,” Williamson added. “The first was a little bit back and forth but we got ourselves that first goal. We struck a bit on our powerplay. I was nice to get that one, too.”
Lakehead had trouble clearing the zone and Jared Marino lofted a high shot over Renyard on the third or fourth Badger whack at it at 1:20 of the third to open up a 3-0 Badger lead.
Troy Williams hit a post with just over eight minutes left for Lakehead.
Christian Girhiny was credited with an empty-net goal with 2:40 remaining. Williams tried to break up a Brock 3-on-1 at the Lakehead blueline, but he inadvertently tipped the puck into his own net.
Renyard turned in a solid performance in the Lakehead net, turning aside 39 of 42 shots.
There were just three minor penalties in the contest that took 2:02 to play.
“I didn’t we challenged (Culina) enough,” said Wilkins. “I thought he was good on a couple of point blank opportunities but he seemed to see everything. Not enough traffic in front. He was solid, don’t get me wrong.”
