Fifty student-athletes from Lakehead University were recognized as USport and OUA Academic All-Canadians on Thursday.
The Thunderwolves track and field team led the way with 16 honourees, including Haylee Beeman, Devin Giertuga, Paige Kobe, Tia Lampo, Tyson Mayer, Connor McIntosh, Shaelynn Moorman, Darion Phillips, Derek Patterson, Annointing Osawe, Katherine Lucas, Tyler Pirie, Rebekkah Pyle, Amy Stieh, Joshua Stovel and Shayan Syed.
Nine hockey players made up the second-most academic nods by sport. Daniel Del Paggio, Geoff Dempster, Dexter Kuczek, Cooper Leitch, Joseph Leonidas, Dougie Newhouse, Nic Renyard, Greg Smith and Blake Weyrick put up top marks.
Two-time Lakehead male athlete of the year Marco Palermo, Benjamin Bigelow, Ashley Gravelle, Jessica Hong, Delaney Johnson, Kara Nixon, Riley Tubaro and Mike Zale were the eight varsity wrestlers on the list. Seven Nordic skiers — Sarah Lutes, Conor McGovern, Ericka Mihell, Erik Schlyter, Andrej Shields, Heidi Stewart and Levi Warkentine — garnered academic status.
LU curlers Tiana Gaudry, Felix Lasalle, Emily Rea, Erin Tomalty, Aynsley Williams also made the grade while basketball players Megan Looney, Andie Maylen and Hannah Whelan were honoured.
Volleyball’s Hannah Shortreed and Rachel Sweezey round out the list of academic all-Canadians.
