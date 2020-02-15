The Lakehead Thunderwolves are in.
After a close first half, Lakehead outscored the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks 28-12 in the third quarter, and added 12 more points to their lead in the fourth to take an 82-53 decision on Friday and advance to the OUA women’s basketball playoffs.
“As I told the girls I’d rather be heading into the playoffs without even checking the score,” said Thunderwolves coach Jon Kreiner. “Win the game, we’re in, feel good about it, carry our string of really great basketball play except for our game against Windsor, and probably the first half (Friday). We had a great second half.”
Algoma had a mathematical chance to be the 12th and final seed in the playoffs, but Lakehead snuffed out that possibility with the win over the 1-21 Ridgebacks. LU rises to 8-13 on the year with one regular season tilt left against the Queen’s Gaels tonight at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse.
The Thunderwolves will begin the playoffs against the fifth seed on the road on Wednesday in a single elimination game.
Sofia Lluch struck for a pair of three-pointers to open the Wolves scoring. Lakehead held a 14-10 lead through the first quarter, and had a nine-point bulge in the second, but Ontario Tech went on a 10-2 tear to narrow the gap to a single point at the halfway mark.
“Energy turned it around. We came out with our press to get that energy, we haven’t run that press in a while,” said Kreiner. “It gave us some good energy early. We only had five different people take shots in the first half. Everybody scored in the second half.”
Lluch played 35 minutes for Lakehead, leading all scorers with 25 points. Senior Nikki Ylagan played 34 minutes and notched 21 points, including five baskets from beyond the arc. With the game in control, Kreiner was able to distribute minutes. Seven players chipped in with double-digit playing time and eight players beyond Lluch and Ylagan were able to hit the scoresheet. Tiffany Reynolds had five steals.
Having contributions from the bench will be key to the Thunderwolves fortunes heading into the playoffs.
“When we play against those teams they’re going to load in on Sofia, who has been ourbest player and our leading scorer since York (on Nov. 29),” said Kreiner. “If other kids aren’t stepping up then we’re going to have a tough time even getting 40 points. We have to have some surprises. We’ve got to have kids who are being aggressive out there and they have to have confidence.”
Aprille Whyne, Hadeza Ismaila and Vanessa Budimunda led the Ridgebacks’ attack with ten points each. Ismaila left the game in the second half with a shoulder injury.
“We were in the game in the first half. We played to our strengths,” said first-year coach Christa Eniojukan. “I think the second half definitely got away from us. Definitely not having our full roster like we typically do (hurt us). Our leading scorer (Dalyssa Fleurgin) was out. She’s a great piece and that’s tough. First game playing without her.”
The Ridgebacks were also minus their starting point guard Alyssa Carin.
“Their experience versus our youth and having some key players out, they capitalized on it. They put the pressure on and our young players panicked a bit,” Eniojukan continued.
The Ridgebacks are a first-year franchise. Of their 12 players, 10 are in their first year of eligibility.
Lluch had 10 of Lakehead’s 14 first-quarter points.
“Sometimes we just kind of fall asleep. We have to get moving as a team. Half time we talked about it and then we came ready to play,” said Lluch, who had 15 of 27 LU points through 20 minutes.
“If the team is not getting there someone has to step up. I always try
to get my teammates to be confident and step up, too. That’s what they
did in the second half.”
Ylagan stressed ball movement as being a major factor in the playoffs.
“Some of us have the ability to score on our own. Against good teams we really need to move the ball,” said Ylagan, who will be honoured as a graduating senior along with Kielly McDonough and Lily Gruber-Schulz tonight. “Defence is going to get better. It’s a whole different ball game in the playoffs. Moving the ball is really important.”
In the men’s game, the Thunderwolves (16-5) clinched the top seed in the OUA Central Division with a 91-70 romp over the Ridgebacks.
Lakehead will host a second-round playoff game on Feb. 22. Tickets for that home game go on sale today.
Meanwhile, the Thunderwolves men’s hockey team faces a must-win game in Toronto when they hit the ice against the Ryerson Rams in Game 2 of the best-of-three first-round series. The Rams defeated Lakehead 4-1 on Friday at Fort William Gardens.
An LU win tonight would force a decisive third game on Sunday, also in Toronto.
