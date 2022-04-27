Seeking the right person to spearhead another rebuild, the Lakehead Thunderwolves women’s volleyball team have turned to a promising coaching prospect to lead the sidelines next season.
Ottawa native Charlotte Sider was announced as the Thunderwolves new head coach on Tuesday. Sider served as an assistant coach with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues after a decorated playing career of her own. Toronto reached the OUA final before losing to Brock.
“We’re really excited that Charlotte is joining the Thunderwolves,” Lakehead athletics director Tom Warden said in a news release. “She brings a strong history of success and development at many levels and has been mentored by one of the best coaches in the game in Kristine Drakich, but most importantly, Charlotte has a proven record of supporting student-athletes both in and out of the gym. Her approach to developing student-athletes will fit perfectly in the Thunderwolves family.”
Sider, who played for the U of T from 2010 to 2015, is a former OUA women’s MVP and member of a conference championship team. She is also a two-time all-Canadian who played professional volleyball in Europe and represented Canada on the indoor and beach courts.
Over the past six seasons, the 29-year-old Sider has served as a coach at various levels, including the Phoenix Volleyball Club and Centennial College. She was also a part of the USports Female Apprentice Coach program last year.
“I’m really excited to get started at Lakehead,” Sider said. “The Thunder Bay community really supports its Thunderwolves, and so I’m happy to be here, to be joining that atmosphere. Building a program is a process and I’m looking forward to it.”
Sider and her yet-to-be named coaching staff have a lot of work ahead of them. Last season, the Thunderwolves went 0-9 under interim coach Brett Hagarty and missed the playoffs. Lakehead is 30-112 in the regular season since the 2012-13 campaign.
However, the team’s young core shows promise led by co-MVPs Megan Nahachewsky and Virginie Franks. Nine of the 13 players on LU’s roster were freshman last season. Alexis Cancade was named the Thunderwolves top rookie.
The original plan was to bring Vanessa Chorkawy, a former LU star, as head coach for next season, but Sider was deemed the best candidate for the job.
“Bringing Charlotte in was a collective decision, which speaks to her fit here at Lakehead,” Warden said. “I am confident she will do an excellent job of building on Brett Hagarty’s successes. We are lucky to have Charlotte join us, and I look forward to working with her. We also thank Brett for leading the team last year, and for everything she has done for the Thunderwolves.”
In other Thunderwolves varsity news, the LU track and field/cross-country running team have signed Jacob Meier, one of the top high school runners in Ontario.
Meier, who is from Toronto, was a top OFSAA qualifier during his days at Ursula Franklin Academy. He finished 11th overall in 2017.
