If hockey’s universal formula for improvement comes through for Andrew Wilkins, the Lakehead Thunderwolves men’s hockey coach will be a lot happier this season compared to last.
“We’re going to score more and let in less,” said Wilkins said this week while helming the Thunderwolves kids camps at Port Arthur Arena.
The 2022-23 edition of the Thunderwolves seem poised to do exactly that. Last year’s freshmen — 16 of them — are now sophomores. Offensive punch has been added. There are six non-conference games to start the season. Goaltending situation is better. Roster has more players.
The wins should follow.
Wilkins, who is in his 15th year flying the colours of Lakehead University as a player, assistant coach and head coach, looks to improve on an uneven 6-9-1 regular season that saw his squad miss the playoffs during the final weekend.
Better goaltending would be a good place to start. Gone is Blake Weyrick, whose Team USA pedigree suggested better times. Instead, lost time to injuries and inconsistent play sabotaged Weyrick’s stay. Thunder
Bay native Brock Aiken picked up four of Lakehead’s six wins in net, playing the most minutes (4.32 GAA). Max Wright picked up the other two victories (4.11 GAA).
Thunder Bay native Christian Cicigoi joins the mix as a freshman.
“I think (goals against) is a team stat,” said Wilkins. “I think we need to tighten up on our penalty kill and 5-on-5. Goals against need to come way down (77 in 16 games, 18th in the OUA). The last five games Brock and Max stepped up and played really good hockey for us. I think it’s going to translate into this year. . . . We have three goalies who can push each other, step in and win games for us.”
On defence, latest additions Tyler Turpin and Liam Whittaker are on the roster, joining Jayden Wojciechowski, Colin Van Den Hurk, Tyler Jette, Troy Williams, Noah Massie, Kyle Auger, and Superior International Junior Hockey League defenceman of the year Zach Fortin from the Kam River Fighting Walleye.
Penalty minutes leader Dilan Peters has joined the ECHL. Jette and Auger make up a dynamic pair.
“Those guys complement each other really well,” Wilkins said. “They drive the numbers for our team. They log a lot of minutes. We’ll be expecting them to do the same thing this year. They have a lot of respect in the dressing room, and in the OUA as well.”
Jette is the newly named Thunderwolves captain. He was holding court at centre ice as the squad held a practice at Port Arthur Arena on Wednesday.
“We pretty much have everybody back. We’ve got six new guys. We’re looking to be better this year,” said Farmington, Minn., native after the workout. “We missed playoffs last year, which was unfortunate. We’re going to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
Fortin, who tallied 44 points in 42 games in his final junior season, and forwards Josh Van Unen, Thunder Bay’s Keighan Gerrie, Kishaun Gervais and Olivier Pouliot all bring an offensive upside to a team that ranked seventh in production (3.38 goals per game).
Van Unen had 45 points in 50 games with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the BCHL. Gerrie had a 100-point season with the Thunder Bay North Stars three years ago.
Gervais has power forward written all over, recording 92 PIMs with Yorkton of the Saskatchewan league with 22 goals and 21 assists in 47 games. Pouliot registered 65 points in 56 games with the Estevan Bruins, also of the SJHL.
Lakehead has 16 forwards on the roster — plenty of competition, healthy scratches and depth to go around when injuries begin to mount.
Joe Mack, Tyler Ho and Spencer Blackwell — all freshman last year — paced the Thunderwolves attack with 19, 15 and 13 points, respectively. Griffen Fox had 11.
Colin Van Den Hurk, Greg Smith and Kevin Stiles (eight goals) had 10 each. Ben Badalamenti, Stephen Fox, Geoff Dempster, Jack Miles and Dylan Massie round out the forward corps.
With Peters gone, Cole Edwards paced the team with 38 penalty minutes.
“Super excited. Long off-season. Couldn’t be happier for the guys to be back. We’re excited for camp,” said Wilkins. “It’s back to normal compared to what we had last year. Full schedule, good exhibition games, good travel for our team bonding. We’re playing some really good clubs in Manitoba and Regina, Wisconsin and Michigan Tech. And then back at home against Guelph. That’s six games for us to be primed and ready to rock.”
There’s a full 27-game regular season, three each against Lakehead’s nine opponents in the OUA West Division.
Lakehead plays 13 of its 27 games on home ice at Fort William Gardens.
“We’re at the point where expectations are higher. We want to push for more,” said Wilkins. “We want to win games, we want to win playoffs series. Anything less is not acceptable. We have to hold ourselves to a high standard. The division is only getting stronger.”
NOTES: The team lost Weyrick and Dexter Kuczek to graduation. Jordan King opted for Germany. Taylor Egan went to Newfoundland of the ECHL. Weyrick has signed on with the Mississippi Sea Wolves of the FPHL. . . . Lakehead plays two games in Manitoba, Sept. 23-24, before heading to Wisconsin for games against the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan Tech Huskies, Oct. 2-3. The Thunderwolves host Guelph, Oct. 7-8 before the OUA regular season opener Oct. 14 in Windsor.
