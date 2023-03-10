Members of the Lakehead University Thunderwolves program were among division winners announced Thursday by Ontario University Athletics as they honoured the best in men’s hockey.
Coach Andrew Wilkins was named coach of the year and forward Josh Van Unen was named rookie of the year in the West division. Defenceman Troy Williams was named the inaugural recipient of the OUA West division’s equity, diversity and inclusion award.
All-star team honourees from LU included forward Spencer Blackwell on the West’s first team and defenceman Kyle Auger on the second team. Thunderwolves goalie Cristian Cicigoi joined Van Unen on the West division’s all-rookie team.
“As one of the initial members of the OUA’s Black, Biracial, and Indigenous (BBI) task force/committee, Williams has been a leading voice as a student-athlete within the conference,” said the OUA in announcing the winners. “The fourth-year general arts student from Dryden is an active member of the Lakehead Achievement Program, supporting access to post-secondary education by providing an opportunity to potential future students who experience socioeconomic barriers to obtaining post-secondary education.”
Van Unen, who is from Kamloops B.C., used strong play in all parts of the ice to earn top-rookie honours.
“Van Unen proved to be a team-first player in his first year with the Thunderwolves, possessing both high character and leadership qualities as a young student-athlete,” said the OUA. “His offensive ability combined with his defensive prowess established him an elite two-way player, as he made an immediate impact within his OUA tenure. His proficiency on both ends of the ice was a big reason why he paced the Thunder Bay forward group in ice time at just over 19 minutes per game.”
Van Unen finished third in the division in points among first-years with 20 and third amongst his fellow Thunderwolves as well.
Wilkins led the Thunderwolves to the top of the West division regular season standings in his fourth year as head coach. The team last topped the standings in 2008.
“With an impressive 18-6-3-0 record, Lakehead proved to be a tough team to play against all season, but especially in the latter half, when the Pickering, Ont. native saw his side reel off a stretch of nine wins in 11 games,” noted the OUA.
“The formula for Wilkins’ team was a well-rounded one, as under his guidance, the team ranked third in goals per game (3.81), peppering the opposition with nearly 34 shots per contest, and finished in the top half of the league in goals-against average. They were also adept at drawing penalties with a second-best 129 powerplay opportunities, while staying out of the box themselves with the third-fewest times shorthanded.”
Lakehead lost to the Windsor Lancers in the West division final last weekend. The Thunderwolves will host the Concordia Stingers this Saturday for the OUA conference bronze medal, and a chance to play at the University Cup national championship in Charlottetown, P.E.I., later this month. Saturday’s game at Fort William Gardens starts at 7 p.m.
