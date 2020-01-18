Anthony Stefano banked a shot off the right post and in at 15:08 of the third period as the Western Mustangs came back from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Lakehead Thunderwolves 4-3 at the Fort William Gardens.
Greg Smith’s marker and a pair of goals from the scorching Tomas Soustal had Lakehead staked to a 3-0 lead, but Sean Montgomery’s powerplay marker at 15:00 of the middle frame, and a shorthanded effort by Kolten Olynek 2:37 later turned the game on its head.
“Three-nothing lead, obviously it’s tough giving it up,” said disappointed LU coach Andrew Wilkins. “They have a lot of talent over there. We knew that coming in. Just thought we got away from our game. A couple tough calls, just the timing of it, too many men. . . . It sucks. Gotta learn from it.”
The win drops Lakehead’s record to 10-9-2, still good for sixth in the OUA West Division, while the Mustangs charge to 8-9-3, just three points back of the Wolves. Eight teams make the playoffs.
LU and Western meet again tonight at 7 p.m. at the Gardens.
Smith opened the scoring at 8:28 with Troy Williams and Kyle Auger assisting. Soustal scored from his knee on his first marker, beating Western’s David Ovsjannikov blocker side at 13:49 to make it 2-0.
Shots were 16-15 in favour of LU in a penalty-free first frame that took just 29 minutes to complete.
Soustal — who has 21 points in his last 12 games — notched his second of the game and 12th of the season on a tic-tac-toe from Brett Wolframe and Cooper Leitch at 3:17 of the second.
Lakehead took back-to-back penalties in the second period and the Mustangs clicked on their latter chance.
Montgomery converted a centering feed from Stefano to put Western on the board at the 15:00 minute mark on the powerplay. Olynek’s shorthanded effort at 17:37 made it 3-2 after he deposited a rebound off Nic Renyard’s pads in the blue paint.
“I thought it was a really good effort,” said Clarke Singer, Western’s head coach. “Lakehead’s a good team. They take a lot away from you. They don’t give you any speed on the rush. It took us a few minutes to adjust to that. I thought after we were down we put the pedal to the metal a little bit. Guys played a real solid game. Lakehead did too. Could have gone either way.
“We have the biggest game of the year (tonight), all of a sudden now,” Singer added. “Every game is a playoff game. We have to treat every game as a do-or-die game. That’s why it was tough getting down 3-0 (Friday). A powerplay goal, a shorthanded goal that was the turning point. That gave us a bit of juice.”
Kyle Pettit tied the game at 8:23 of the third. Kenny Heuther sent Pettit in alone and he went five-hole on Renyard.
Renyard stopped 38 of 42, including the first 25 shots he faced for Lakehead. Ovsjannikov made 34 saves to garner the win.
Stefano went right post and in to give the Mustangs their first lead of the game with less than five minutes left.
Dexter Kuczek took a penalty with 2:12 left but the Thunderwolves were able to get a deep face-off and pull Renyard with 50 seconds left. Auger directed a trio of shots toward the Mustang net but none found the mark.
Stefano had a goal and two helpers to lead the Western attack. Montgomery assisted on Stefano’s game winner for a two-point night.
Wilkins agreed that the shorthanded goal late in the second was instrumental in the loss.
“We knew they were coming up ice hard. We scouted it. We just mismanaged the puck,” he said. “It was a tough one. We have to have a short memory. Learn from it. Let it hurt for a bit and bounce back tomorrow. It just takes a full 60 in this league. . . It happens quick, especially against a team like that.”
Daniel Del Paggio notched an assist for the Thunderwolves to push his point-scoring streak to eight games.
