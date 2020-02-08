Josh Laframboise’s game-tying power play marker with less than two minutes in regulation solidified a berth in the OUA West Division playoffs for the Lakehead Thunderwolves.
The lone point was enough as the Waterloo Warriors went on to score in overtime to clip Lakehead 4-3. However, the Warriors are on the outside looking in with no chance to catch the Thunderwolves in their regular season finale tonight at Fort William Gardens.
“Obviously knowing going into the game we knew we needed one point, but you don’t play for the one point, you play to win,” said Laframboise, who leads the team with 16 goals. “We knew we could jump up a few places in the standings. I don’t think an game-tying goal ever felt that good.”
LU can climb a spot or two in the standings with a win tonight. Mission one: Making it in, became mission accomplished despite the overtime loss.
“Good to get in the playoffs,” said Lakehead head coach Andrew Wilkins. “Actually it felt like a win when Josh got that big power play goal. It was exactly how we drew it up. Put a good a good player in position to shoot the puck. It would have been nice to win. The emotions were all over the place in that third period, especially from a fan’s perspective. It was good to get the point for sure. . . . It was a crazy game. Happy we got rewarded for sure.”
Brock Aiken, subbing in again for injured senior Nic Renyard, stopped 30 of 34 shots in the Lakehead net, while Trevor Martin faced 38 shots in the win.
The Thunderwolves took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission. Jack Scanlan would tie the game at 11:20 of the third, period and Jacob Cascagnette’s backhander at 16:41 gave the Warriors a 3-2 lead.
Waterloo took an interference penalty at 17:46 of the third and the Lakehead powerplay clicked 25 seconds into the man advantage. Laframboise banged his shot off the right post and in on a pass from Kyle Auger with a secondary helper from Daniel Del Paggio.
Markson Bechtold scored the game-winner on an LU penalty just 57 seconds into overtime.
“We got down a little bit but we know how to manage momentum swings,” said Laframboise. “Three minutes left, you just have to play ‘til that final buzzer. We have a good team. We know how to play when we’re down. We play with urgency. Even down 3-2 we knew we could get it done.”
Friday’s game was filled with playoff tension. Waterloo’s Owen Burnell cut across Aiken’s crease and fired a backhand at 2:29 of the first period to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
Martin couldn’t corral a rebound and Lakehead’s Jordan King was able to find a hole to tie it up at 18:42 before the first period siren.
Tomas Soustal rang a shot of the post — one of his three on the night — but Del Paggio was able to find the loose puck and whack it home at 11:16 of the second as Lakehead took a 2-1 lead through forty minutes setting the stage for a chaotic third stanza.
Aiken made a huge save on Markson Bechtold but the Warriors were able to maintain pressure and Jack Scanlan buried the biscuit at 11:20 to tie it up at two apiece. Cascagnette’s effort from in close provided a 3-2 Warrior lead before Laframboise’s heroics.
“Disappointing, I didn’t see the penalty happen. It’ll be interesting to see it on video. Nothing we can do about it now,” said Warriors coach Brian Bourque. “(Lakehead) shut us down in the second, but I thought we responded well in the third. Three minutes left we were winning. We just had to hold on. Unfortunately we were shorthanded and they buried one. Very emotional for the guys to be a couple minutes away from tomorrow’s game meaning something.”
Larson won a final face-off deep in Lakehead zone with 3.8 seconds left in regulation and the Warrior net empty to seal the regulation tie.
Del Paggio added an assist for Lakehead for a two-point night. Michael Siddall had three assists for Waterloo, and Bechtold added a pair of assists to his game-winning goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.